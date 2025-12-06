Part 2 in the St Michael’s Abbey Series on Our Lady of Guadalupe:

Join Dr. Ana Rita Valero de García Lascuráin, Mexican historian and scholar of indigenous codices, and Fr. Ambrose Criste in exploring and understanding the world of the Aztecs before Catholicism was introduced by Spain.

Fr. Ambrose is a member of the Norbertines housed at St Michael’s Abbey, located in a serene, beautiful, out-of-the-way place in Orange County, Southern California.

NOTE: For those who are not that conversant with the Spanish language, you’ll need to watch the video, as English subtitles are provided when Dr. Valero de García is speaking. (Spanish subtitles appear when Fr. Ambrose speaks.)

Dec 4, 2025

What was the world of the native Mesoamerican peoples like in 1531, at the very moment when Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared? In this episode, Dr. Ana Rita Valero de García Lascuráin, one of Mexico’s foremost historians and scholars of indigenous codices, joins Fr. Ambrose Criste, O.Praem. to uncover the cultural, religious, and social landscape of the Native world before the apparitions.

For those unfamiliar with it, here’s a short introduction to the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe:

