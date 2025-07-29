So, just read this tweet:

YEAH!!!

Finally, dealing with the problematic 1986 NCVIA signed by Pres. Reagan !

Okay… hmm…

And then, came this part:

WHAAAAT?

Again with the “restore trust in government” thing. What a rotten plan.

There’s nothing to fix here.

There’s only the NCVI Act to repeal!

The only thing to restore is the liability of pharmaceutical companies for injury or death arising from use of their products!

Yet another disappointment.

And so, the circus continues… and we are led ‘round and ‘round by the confidence folks.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



