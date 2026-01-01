I had planned to retire this account by the end of 2025, but have changed my mind (for good or ill, LOL). Until Substack starts the digital ID-tracking “age-verification” nonsense in the US that’s been rolled out in other anglophone countries, I think will stick around in these parts for a little while. (Let’s just pretend that our “SMART” devices aren’t already tracking our every move, word and text right now.)

First things first: to all my kind and gentle readers who have patiently and generously put up with this account, here’s wishing all of you —

A 🎇 Happy 🎉 New 🌟 Year!! 🎆

Alas, there’s still so much psy-oppery going on that continues to annoy, compelling me to dig deeper and push back with facts and truth about all this agitprop insanity.

Especially maddening are these out-of-nowhere stories that suddenly “go viral” across our virtual playgrounds and town halls, which social media have become.

So, here goes — whether you like it or not — my first counteroffensive post for 2026!

What’s new on the alleged fraud in that day care featured in the Nick Shirley video? (Will not honor the egregious original video with a post here; it’s embedded in the video stories below.)

Besides the useful distraction from more important, distressing, factual events going on elsewhere domestically and internationally (we already all forgot about the ridiculously redacted Epstein files, the ongoing cruelties in Gaza and Occupied Palestine, the madness in Ukraine, and the total breakdown of every measure of life quality in the USA — just to name a few), there’s now blatant race- and religion-based antipathy rearing its ugly head against one particular ethnic and religious group. It’s also dominating social media, shamelessly instigated by this supposed “exposé” and gleefully spread by social media manipulators.

Oh, and let’s add to the group’s dehumanization by claiming that they’re “low-IQ,” too — but what’s the truth about that loathsome charge?

On the supposed fraudulent “day care” featured by wunderkind Nick Shirley.

READ THE STORY, AND WATCH THE VIDEO SEGMENT BELOW.

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/minnesota-day-care-fraud-director-responds/?intcid=CNR-01-0623

Alon Mizrahi was one of the first to call out this story as just another media weapon released upon the unwitting public, with (surprise!) the usual cabal behind it, once you pull away and look at the big picture. (Note: you know that we are paying for all this vile propaganda with our own hard-earned money, what with the latest gazillions blithely handed over to “israel” by djt for the hasbara even more ramped-up recently by that ethnostate.)

CLICK TO READ THE WHOLE TWEET.

Alon’s early instincts about the story’s non-organic nature were spot-on, and the facts about Shirley, Somalia, “israel” and Somaliland are now coming out, thanks to vigilant truthseekers.

Just connect the dots, folks.

So, who is this young fella who goes by the name, Nick Shirley?

What is the real story behind the “story”?

For a good overview of this brouhaha seen within the larger context of everything else happening right now, listen to these two guys at Due Dissidence. (Been listening to them for several months now. Keaton and Russell have been a good source of sensible, fact-based insights and commentary about so much of the psy-oppery happening all around us.)

Nick Shirley PSY OP Takes Hold as Israel PUTS MOVES On Somaliland

Epilogue silliness.



You can’t accuse them of lacking a sense of humor.

CLICK TO VIEW ON TWITTER.

Leave a comment