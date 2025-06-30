Observations by an Irish-Canadian Catholic visiting northern Spain:

Spain — who introduced the One True Faith to so many people in the world many centuries ago: Central and South America, and the Philippines, among its intrepid friars’ greatest accomplishments in converting the millions to Catholicism. These were lands unexplored and perilous, as they never knew if the local people would be friendly or not upon their arrival. They built civilizational structures that remain to this day via the establishment of towns centered around the church, school and local government — no matter how remote the place was.

Has Spain, once a leading Catholic nation, truly lost her faith today?

Was myself fortunate to be witness to a devout Mass in Madrid herself some ten years ago. Read about it HERE. It was, of course, a Traditional Latin Mass.

While cultural Catholicism continues today with their colorful Holy Week customs conducted by the various confraternities, most Spaniards’ everyday practice of Catholicism is almost nonexistent, and limited just to baptisms, weddings and funerals. It’s mostly immigrants and older people who fill the churches at Mass. Rare is the average person who professes his faith, or even believes in God. (None among the Spaniards I met in the scientific field did so.)

Yet, one never loses hope. After all, Christ Himself has said that the gates of Hell shall not prevail against her (the Church). She shall grow smaller in size, as Benedict XVI had presciently written, but she will continue till the end of time when Christ returns, outlasting as she has already, every proud and arrogant empire in history.

Saints Teresa of Avila, John of the Cross, Josemaría Escrivá, Francis Xavier, & Ignatius of Loyola — pray for Spain’s permanent return to the Faith !

🙏🏼 ✝️🌟🕊️📖🕯️

