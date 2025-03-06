Listen to Catherine Austin Fitts of The Solari Report describe what state of affairs might be faced by anyone who dares to tell the full truth about a vaccine, or vaccines (including the “COVID” gene therapy).

WHAT CAN HAPPEN?

But it isn’t just the physical, health or financial consequences of doing so that may strike them (thanks to the vicious thugs running the Phrma/vax cartel); there is also a real fear of the potentially devastating psychological fallout in people who finally acknowledge the grievous harms resulting from these shots, in light of what they have said and done in the past.

Catherine at 2:45:09:

“I think we are poisoning and killing our own children. And there are many different reasons why people won’t face that. But they literally cannot face that. … I think that if you’re a senator, it’s either at a conscious or subconscious level. If it’s at a conscious level, you know that you will never be safe again if people knew what you were doing. You’ve been committing mass atrocity…on scale — not just in the United States, but globally… do you really want to face that? ….

It could be one personal, psychical reason why most everyone in government, not just the Senate (and everywhere else, really) refuse to look this dark, elephantine problem squarely in the eye. How many would be guilty of colluding in such crimes? Much easier and safer to keep going with the mendacious façade of a narrative created by Phrma, since it absolves oneself —in one’s mind — of any culpability. At least, this is what CAF thinks could also be roiling their minds.

One cannot also discount the role external forces play in keeping them in line. (I need not specify who/what those might be.)

CLICK on image or link.

Then fast-forward to the 2 hr, 39 min mark — the point where they start talking about RFK, Jr.’s bizarre pronouncements of late.

https://rumble.com/v6q39xu-the-david-knight-show-342025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Listen to CAF all the way to the end. Basically, gangsters run the house, and they have no compunction about committing murder and every other sin and crime imaginable, that’s for sure.

Yes, it’s more than just the outcomes of deep “brainwashing” influencing these appalling behaviors by the Senators. Could there be an unspoken fear of what the implications of accepting the truth may reveal to them? Thus, the ferocious attacks giving no quarter to any hint of vax-doubting on display at the confirmation hearings. This speaks to what CAF suggests are senators who are simply terrified of what could happen to them if they dared to step out of line. (Disclaimer: I did not watch the hearings myself; this is all second-hand info.)

And the Epstein Files (a “Kabuki theater,” as Catherine calls it) are likely related to the unhinged behaviors.

CAF’S EXPERIENCE AT HUD

Catherine herself knows too all-too-well the repercussions of exposing the corruption of the state. She has survived to tell the tale: she relates what happened to her since she and her company started investigating the financial shenanigans at Housing & Urban Development during the senior Bush’s presidency. Following her 11-year-long, 6-million-dollar lawsuit against the Department of Justice (which she won in the end, successfully turning over every false charge against her), she has told listeners at the Solari Report about her life as a targeted individual following that stint at HUD. Listen to her here as she gives the reason why she had to drop an attempt to formally publish a tell-all book.

(And then, some others continue to get away scot-free with literal murder. Over several decades. Exhibit A: Anthony Fauci.)

RFK, JR

As for what RFK Jr hopes to accomplish with himself bound hand and foot right now, I don’t know. People say it’s too early to say. Others (like CAF) imply that he needs loads of good luck in whatever it is he hopes to accomplish (and we really don’t know what that is; it seems the best-kept secret in town, if he really has a plan).

What continues to bug me, though is this: even in 2019, before the “COVID” fakedemic/plandemic hit, before awful “Rabbi” Boteach Shmuley appeared publicly with RFK Jr — Bobby said this in some meeting held in Boulder, Colorado:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.

WATCH VIDEO AT LINK (start at around 1:13): https://rumble.com/v2samua-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-summarizes-his-views-on-childhood-vaccines-in-3-minut.html

That assertion runs roughshod over our bodily sovereignty, and over our right to refuse any medical intervention, no matter how wonderful some claim it to be.

ANYWAY…

I just “spectate” anymore at these events that receive lots of publicity; that give out much heat but little light. Truth to tell, this whole shindig about vaxxes may not even be worth following henceforth, beyond the theatrics that capture every type of media today.

There is little new information coming out from them that affects my core working principle: to steer clear of all these injections. What’s being spread as “information” to the public is just dangerous deceit mixed in with a few truths, to further muddle the heads of the unwitting. Meanwhile, serious neurological and immunological injuries and deaths continue to result from these jabs, especially those given to babies and children. I did what I could to share truth and facts with kith and kin even before, and throughout, those dark “COVID” years.

Have been shot-avoidant for some ten years now, ever since I glommed onto the real agenda (financial and depopulating) driving the sudden mandating of the flu shot at work. Thanks mostly to Dr Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk’s Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History [ TRAILER: CLICK HERE ] and to many hours listening to Dr Humphries’ illuminating talks (especially those she gave in Sweden — [oops, posted error earlier: Norway]), I learned about the real history of vaccines vis-à-vis human health and disease.

Demonized by the British Medical Council and refugee from the UK, Dr Andrew Wakefield’s fantastic early talks discussing, among others, the findings in his much-maligned original paper on autism and the MMR shots, as well as the Vaxxed film he produced, were excellent: for the scientific rigor and clarity of the former, and the real-life, post-vax consequences heartbreakingly depicted in the latter.

A religious exemption continues to help me keep my distance from all shots pushed in the health care setting I work in. And when “COVID” came along, I was already primed to question the whole narrative regarding that mighty spurious “pandemic” and the shots that would come later.

WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING

What’s real, though, today, is that the aggressive and relentless public gaslighting about many vital things just continues, with no seeming end in sight. Truth-seekers are simply trying to make sense of these strange declarations that attack reality and truth, and are boosted by some whom you know should really know better.

The battle between good and evil, truth and falsehood has never been more pitched than now. We are thus exhorted to put on God’s armor to keep fighting this spiritual war that has been thrust upon us. Despair is our worst enemy. No to that — truly believing Christians are a people of hope, and not of fear! Place our trust in, and rely upon the grace of the Holy Spirit!

✝️ 🛡️⚔️ 🙏🏼

Leave a comment