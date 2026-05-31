Yes, it’s these small commercial cookies easily found in Spain that are named … Filipinos!

And, you know what? They are yummy! I always pick up a pack or two when in Spain.

I prefer only the dark or milk chocolate ones, but they come in various flavors. The pic below is from an eBay vendor in the Netherlands.

Source . (Ouch!! 12.50 USD for 4 packs?)

And now, a salted caramel version (from a German website). (Not for me.)

They’ve become so popular that there are videos now teaching you how to make your own “superior” Filipinos at home. This version is gluten-free and sugar-free.

And before anyone so steeped in our touchy, politically correct world cries Uncle! and goes ballistic after assuming the “wrongest” and “worstest” idea about how this snack’s name came about, allow me to nip in the bud any potentially weird stories about that. (Yes, there are tasteless jokes galore that anyone can find and come up with, too. But really, who cares? I like the little round things all the same.)

Not surprisingly, some have been attributing racist dog whistles to these snacks: the outer dark chocolate = dark skin, covering a pale cookie = inner “white” mentality; not unlike the Oreo cookie symbolism in the US.

Oh lala! How dare they! The makers even boldly printed those incendiary words, chocolate negro (dark chocolate) on the foil cover just like that!

Rosquillos?

On a less controversial topic having nothing to do with the monicker, a claim floating around swears that the snack was just an imitation of the Filipino cookie called rosquillos, and enrobed in chocolate for more yumminess. Credible enough — but only if one thought that the original cookies looked like this (this is the first I’ve ever seen of such an example of a Filipino rosquillo):

But not if it looks like this — which is what vast majority of Filipinos think of when you say, rosquillos. The infinitely more well-known form of this egg cookie is flat, with scalloped edges.

The ring-shaped Filipinos cookies are not flat, and neither do they have the scalloped edges of the original rosquillos. So, seems that this story is stretching things a bit, and not really sure about the validity of this theory.

Back to the real “naming” story, though

So, here’s the real scoop on the naming of the Filipinos cookies.

As it happens, I read this article long ago saying that the original Spanish baker created these tiny, doughnut-shaped cookies covered with chocolate and named them Filipinos in order to honor his Filipino friends who were dear to him. That’s it.

I distinctly remember reading this some 20, 25 years ago in an online Philippine newspaper. It was around the time a Filipino politician was raising a big stink back home, feeling deeply offended at finding that these “racist cookies” called Filipinos were being openly sold in Spain. He called upon the cookie maker to stop using the “insulting” brand name.

Well, nothing came of that international hue and cry. I think the matter went away when the real story was divulged by the Spanish baker.

Thing is, the cookies are really very popular today, and sold in various European countries (but not in the Philippines).

Strange

Know what the bizarre thing is about this whole “issue” at this time? (And this might even be the most important aspect of this little brouhaha.)

I can no longer find anything about this “origins” story anywhere online. Nothing on it in the oddly brief Wikipedia entry, and not even when using the supposedly less-censored Yandex search engine. All I get are random bits about controversial “racist cookies” and the rosquillo tale, and whose name origin is supposedly a big mystery to all.

Why is that?

What is really going on with this relatively trivial story?

Why has the real naming story been memory-holed? (I have some ideas.)

One wonders, now, about which other reports and narratives are slowly being “disappeared” from the internet without our knowledge or noticing.

People always say, “the internet never forgets”. Might be true, if it’s something embarrassing or compromising — but only for the non-important people like you and me.

I say, the internet has a selective memory. Or, at least, the search engines do.

Again, why is that?

In a lighter vein, just this: Do try out these cookies the next time you find yourself in Spain, Portugal, or other European country. The things might not be “healthier”, but they sure beat a whole lot of other equally not-good-for-you snacks for taste and texture — that’s for sure.

Leave a comment