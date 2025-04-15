Although I wouldn’t call them “elites” — more like, “parasites,” actually.

Between (Chinese TikTok alternative) RedNote’s revelations to astonished Americans about how much more pleasant, affordable, and convenient life is for the ordinary Chinese today (contrary to the rampant anti-China propaganda promoted in the USA),

and what this man below says —

(Is he wrong?)

— who is also featured in Kim’s video below, it’s about time that blind Trump MAGAers as well as the rest of America finally woke up to the truth about how we got here. “Here” is this sorry place we now find ourselves while a few billionaires got even richer from it all.

We're LOSING The Tariff War With China: How Our Elites Sold Us Out

