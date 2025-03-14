This is one of the most fair-minded articles on the subject matter that I’ve yet come across.

Thank you for writing it, Donald.

It’s also high time everybody and his brother talked about this important issue that can no longer be ignored. Not when so many absurd, abhorrent and unthinkable things are happening in so many places today — and all relate to the JQ.

Do scan the comments below the post, too.

Raising the Jewish Question

Some facts are more equal than others Donald Jeffries Mar 13, 2025 I’ve explained many times before that I’d rather be talking about many other subjects than this. I have scores of partially Jewish cousins, but none of them think of themselves as Jews. With all the intermarriage that has taken place, I don’t know what it even means to be a Jew now. But disproportionate power is disproportionate power.

Jews are only about two percent of the present U.S. population. That’s a really small minority. There are more Unitarians- three percent- than Jews in America. How many Unitarians have ever been in charge of a movie studio? A television network? A publishing house? A record company? About 3.6 percent of Americans are whole or partially deaf. How many deaf persons own pro sports franchises? How many are agents for athletes and entertainers? Jewish prominence in all areas of the culture, and much of politics, is so obvious that it can’t be honestly disregarded. There is absolutely no “diversity” in areas where Jews have long dominated; the film and television industry, the literary world, international banking, and important areas of the political and business worlds. Why are there no calls for “persons of color” to be in charge of film studios? Or presidents of Goldman, Sachs? Let me reiterate that I am not painting with an unfairly broad brush here. More than 99 percent of Jews, half-Jews, and partial Jews are not part of any conspiracy. They aren’t benefiting from being Jewish in some sinister fashion. Most of them, like most gentiles, are struggling under this rigged economy. But you can’t just ignore the indisputable fact that so many prominent Americans just happen to come from this tiny minority group, that is a mere fraction of the population. No amount of hard work, or education, can explain such a mathematical impossibility. Lots of gentiles would love to run a television network or a record company. And sooner or later, some loud “person of color” is going to question why they aren’t running any of these companies. It is not “hateful” to make valid and important observations. I bear no ill will towards anybody because they’re Jewish. But this impacts all those who’d like to attain such upward mobility. We must have a “dialogue,” to quote the “Wokesters.” Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable uptick in public discourse about Zionist power and influence. Sometimes this is even more dangerously framed as Jewish power and influence. Black public figures have become especially vocal about this. The artist former known as Kanye West went full anti-Jew, even expressing admiration for Hitler. He supposedly lost most of his fortune because of this. Now how or why would that happen, if such a small minority group didn’t wield such extraordinarily disproportionate power? Jason Whitlock, the renegade Black former ESPN star, mentions Jewish influence all the time, most often when talking about just who is promoting some ridiculous “installed” Black public figure. The Hoge Twins, very funny Black conservatives, have become even more outspoken about this subject, and have had friendly interviews with the likes of David Duke. The anti-White programming which has produced the very real Great Replacement of Whites, is probably responsible for most of the Black interest in Jewish power. While some or perhaps most Jews mysteriously don’t see themselves as “White,” the nonwhites who have been triggered into hatred for imaginary “White Supremacy,” see them as very obviously White. As White as any KKK leader. So when Israel really went overboard in their response to the October Hamas attack, and decimated Gaza almost beyond recognition, all those White-hating college students (some of them self-hating Whites) began passionately protesting against the mistreatment of the Palestinians. And the same conservatives who were rightfully outraged over being cancelled on campuses, suddenly began cheerleading this kind of cancellation.

Another piece on this topic that I highly recommend:

These are only the start in one’s journey towards the full truth, though.

Next stop: the Holocaust Narrative.

Enter these exact terms (minus the quotation marks) in your search engine to look up articles in the Institute for Historical Review : “ holocaust site:ihr.org ”

Also, a rather good essay:

One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism

by Giuseppe Furioso

Among my few posts about it:

These are just a few posts and websites off the top of my head that will help enlighten anyone on this topic. Everyone back in the day accepted the whole thing as true, and few even thought they might have need to question any part of it at all.

It is a growing field, these articles exposing the fraudulent aspects of this “Holocaust narrative,” as more people start to wake up to perhaps one of the biggest deceptions deployed upon the world in the second half of the last century. It is one that has been exploited to the max to the advantage of a small group of people who happen to wield so much power in the major geopolitical centers especially in the West today.

Please feel free to suggest other relevant and helpful sites and pages in the Comments, too.

Leave a comment