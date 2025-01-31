“Erin go bragh” = "Ireland forever" / "Ireland 'til the end of time"

Well, heck! There’s yet another reason to so love the Irish!

They are perhaps the only nation in the West that supports the Palestinian cause unreservedly, wholeheartedly, without any hint of “political correctness” tainting the picture. There is no hesitation in the firm alignment of the Irish people with the Palestinians.

From this article:

“We see our history through the eyes of [the Palestinians],” prime minister Leo Varadkar said at the time. Some 79% believed that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, according to recent polls, and 71% believed that the Palestinians live under an apartheid regime.

Good to see such unequivocal opinions from the Irish — even if Leo Varadkar isn’t exactly my cup of tea for other reasons.

But why do these sentiments dominate in Ireland?

Find out why the Irish possess such sympathy for the Palestinians:

These are good interviews from The Stream and Listening Post of Al Jazeera .

Understanding Ireland's solidarity with Palestine | The Stream

Ireland’s affinity with Palestine amidst Israel's war on Gaza | The Listening Post

Personal Notes

In an all-too-short visit to the Republic of Ireland some years ago with a few Catholic friends as part of “work” for an online Catholic magazine (it was actually a fun and edifying trip), I came to meet a few Irish people “for real.”

I can’t say it enough — they strike me as a lovely people.

Despite the cold, wet weather and leaden sky, many were cheerful, with a gentle humor that lightened the gloomy atmosphere. They were winsome and kind — but what really made an impression is their sincerity in being thus. It wasn’t at all like that put-on, plasticky, Hollywood-born smiley countenance that’s become all-too-common in these parts.

As for the island’s sweeping landscapes of grassy and rocky terrain dotted with sheep, and those rushing brooks cutting through the hills, not to mention those chilly shores decorated with slate-gray gravel and sand — all enchanted me no end — despite what others might see as mere bleakness. And, I must say, some of my best-ever photographs taken of towns and scenery were captured in Ireland.

Readers may know of my affinity for Irish music as well. The joyousness of the jig, the liveliness of the reel, those thoughtful and steady hornpipes, and the achy melancholy of their ballads — what’s not to like?

But, returning to the grim political realities of today…

Some Fun Facts:

Remember that to many Irish there, Northern Ireland remains an “occupied” territory to this day (thanks to the British overlords).

Could you guess, or did you know, that this was the population count for this particular ethnic group in Ireland today ? (Scroll down to the table and look up #41.) I had a strong hunch about this, and it was borne out by the actual numbers.

Of course, how can one forget that this handy accusation was leveled against the Irish, too?

I find these of interest, as it helps me understand better the pleasing temperament of the Irish, “bereft” as they are of certain influences.

Israel & Ireland

A recent positive development: Israel itself decided to shut down its embassy and remove its ambassador from Ireland.

Read more about this development that took place last month:

Taoiseach Simon Harris says move is ‘deeply regrettable’ and describes Irish stance as ‘pro-international law’

Hannah McCarthy Sun Dec 15 2024 - 13:31 Israel has ordered the closure of its embassy in Dublin over what it claims are “extreme” anti-Israel policies by the Government in Ireland. The move comes in the wake of diplomatic tension between the countries over Ireland’s recognition of Palestinian statehood and its participation in the South African lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. An official statement from the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs provided to The Irish Times stated: “The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government. “As you may recall, the Israeli ambassador in Dublin was returned to Israel at the time following Ireland’s decision to unilaterally recognise a ‘Palestinian state’.”

Why is Israel shutting its embassy in Ireland? | Inside Story

What’s puzzling is the strong resentment of the Irish government at this action by Israel: Is it not a good thing, then, to be considered the enemy of an evil regime?

Do these government officials flee from accusations of ‘antisemitism?’ Fearful of economic repercussions from Israel?

Or is it just political theatre that they have to engage in for fear of … the Jews?

(Their government’s proposed “two-state solution” does not seem like a viable entity, though. Not a good option so long as Israel continues to behave as execrably as it does today.)

Of course, as with almost any country nowadays, one must not confuse the views of the governments with those of the compassion and common sense of the people themselves.

Hurrah for the Irish!

Erin go bragh! ☘️🇮🇪

