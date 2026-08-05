On the "New Kid" Causing Mayhem on the Court.

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Washington - Electric Eala breaks new ground

The Tennis Podcast

Aug 4, 2026

Full Episodes | The Tennis Podcast

Catherine, David and Matt are back to discuss the delayed finals from Washington which saw Alexandra Eala and Taylor Fritz win the titles.



Part one (00:00 - 29:00) We discuss the way Eala, backed by vociferous Filipino support, turned the final around against Jessica Pegula, the awkwardness and effectiveness of her game against top players, and why her rise is such a big deal for tennis.

The Tennis Podcast panel go over the historic title win at the Mubadala DC Open yesterday for Filipino tennister Alexandra Eala, playing against world #3, American Jessica Pegula.

This was Eala’s first WTA 500 title — and the very first for any Filipino athlete, ever. Moreover, beyond the historical significance of the ultimate win, it’s also the manner in which she has been defeating the big hitters to get to this point in the tournament that also astonishes observers. A few have started to call her “the Disrupter”.

Listen to THIS discussion, too.

Agree with a lot of what the panel say. Pegula gave a truly classy post-match, trophy award ceremony speech.

As also mentioned later on, I also wonder about an Eala - Sabalenka showdown in the US Open. (Belorussian Aryna Sabalenka is world #1, and with her more muscular, broad-shouldered build, 5’11” height, with powerful shots and aggressive play that demolishes opponents, she looks mighty intimidating.) Perhaps just a fantasy right now, and this could be too soon a match-up for Eala. But one never knows in tennis.

I also think about how the enthusiasm of the pro-Eala crowds affects Eala opponents. I’m surprised that loud cheers for a player, pep rally-like noise, and exuberant huzzahs are not considered a “hindrance,” per tennis rules.

Next up for Eala:

TORONTO, CANADA. (And later, CINCINNATI, leading up to the US OPEN in New York later in the month).

The ongoing Canada tourney (National Bank Open WTA1000) now holds the tennis world’s attention, and Eala plays in the night session on Wednesday, August 5, in Toronto.

Amusing trivia: Soon after NBO announced Eala’s play schedule, tickets quickly sold out for that night.

So, the question is, how will Eala play in Toronto after the big win in DC?

→ We will all be watching the games likely with heart-stopping excitement once again.

CLICK HERE for the Tennis Podcast ’s take on Eala’s exciting third round match at Wimbledon, July 4, 2026 — in which #29 Eala made a stunning performance defeating the reigning champion Iga Świątek.

[Note: There’s an f- word expletive that wasn’t even bleeped out in the verbal report here. I wish they didn’t make this a habitual part of their speech. Not very posh, is it? Yes, I’m living in the wrong century.]

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