“And at the end of the day, the ball doesn’t know who your parents are. The ball doesn’t know how much money you have, right?”

Certain detractors have been roiling the social media waters with questions about her upper middle class background, which she can do nothing about. To me, this merely reflects what I call spiteful reverse snobbery. She addresses that niggling issue with rare finesse, especially for one so young.

I’m another of those who’s tickled pink at her plain and simple, Filipino-accented English (which is perfect and articulate, by the way). That she spent her teen years in Spain and not an anglophone country has much to do with that lack of any American or British intonation that can grate on some of her countrymen.

Very good, honest interview by Rothenberg.

He actually asks the ‘tough’ niggling personal questions heating up some small corners in social media. And again, the answers she gives show remarkable maturity, humility, and grace.

Why the zealous following and support?

In brief, I think that her native fanbase sees in her a shining symbol of what their country could be — the ideal Philippines that’s truly great, making life a whole lot better for the majority of people while inspiring hope and joy — if only its leaders were more honest (at least, not that corrupt), if everything worked as efficiently and cleanly as possible, with real results delivered that help ease the continuing daily and longterm hardships and struggles of the average person (too many to list here).

Hope you all enjoy this short but meaningful interview by Ben Rothenberg, too!

Heads up! DC Open Quarterfinals tonight!

Alex Eala advances to the DC Open quarterfinals to battle Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (seed #2, WTA singles #10), after having just dispatched Chinese ace Qinwen Zheng, and 2025 DC Open Champion Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The Eala vs. Svitolina match starts at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT/ 6:30 AM Manila, Philippines Time (Night session, second tweet below).

This promises to be an exciting match that may send your BP roller-coasting all over again!

How to watch:

On the Tennis Channel :

In the Philippines:

Some online “Watchalongs” to tune into on YT.

Other possible ways to watch: (click on screencaps)

(This 👇🏼 looks like a betting webpage, too!)

Note: Preview image for article taken from here .

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