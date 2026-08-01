On 'Brain Death' & Organ Donation.

(I’ve posted on this topic before, but it was long ago. More people need to know the awful facts about the organ procurement industry.)

LEARN MORE:

For those unfamiliar with the real situation re definitions of “brain death” and medical ethics in the organ procurement industry, check out the latest essay by retired anesthesiologist Dr Heidi Klessig, just published by Paradox Press:

Then, look up her other posts and talks, too.

And what about whole-body donation?

Dr Klessig used to support this, but no longer.

WHAT TO DO?

Remove Your Name from Organ Donor List

FOR US RESIDENTS:

FOR CANADA , PLS. READ THE REST OF THE LINKED DOCUMENT.

https://www.respectforhumanlife.com/_files/ugd/7c4726_6fa58c98a595471ba71d7acc88f41ce2.pdf

LEARN MORE:

Click on screencap / link below for Dr Klessig’s website for more info on the medical aspects of life and death vis-a-vis organ donation.

https://www.respectforhumanlife.com/

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