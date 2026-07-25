This is just a privacy nightmare that’s already happening right now.

Old Cars & The Analog Resistance

Jul 24, 2026

When our family SUV broke down, I did a deep dive into cars and found that new cars are not only aesthetically and mechanically terrible, but are now invading our privacy with interior cameras tracking drivers’ habits. I also learned (and observed in real life) that there is a major shift back to old cars, which are low-tech, better-looking, and can actually be fixed by DIY mechanics. The move to analog (not just in cars but with other products too) is a powerful and practical way to take back our freedom.



Sources:

BBC Article: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20...

Gen Z & classic cars article: https://www.kbb.com/car-news/study-ge...

Growing age of cars: https://www.kbb.com/car-news/average-...

Gen Z reading classic literature: https://www.deseret.com/education/202...

Gen Z buying vinyl records: https://www.musicradar.com/music-indu...

Gen Z going to theater: https://variety.com/2026/film/box-off...

Rise of analog watches: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandst...

If needed, may hunt down a 1990s analog car….

Leave a comment