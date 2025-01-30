A couple of rousing and moving songs written and sung in the last year by Seth Staton Watkins in solidarity with the Palestinians who were being massacred in Gaza.

It’s a good time to enjoy some fabulous music written and performed by various people, inspired to create something beautiful, refreshing, yet spirited amid the sorrow and darkness of the genocide being carried out live, on TV and online, as the world’s governments looked away and did nothing to stop the marauding psychopaths of Israel.

Seth is American, not Irish - but he could’ve fooled me! His strong, solid tenor gives every song that much more sincerity and power.

Here’s one he wrote just a couple of months after the Oct 7, 2023 events that Israel had made into their sole excuse to perpetrate a depraved, 15-month-long campaign of genocide upon the Palestinians in Gaza.

A beautiful original anthem by Seth — a one-man band!

Seth writes,

At the time of writing (12/22/2023), 20,000+ Palestinian civilians have been martyred in Gaza over the past 77 days. In other modern conflicts, the proportion of children killed is usually around 6-8%. In Gaza, it is 40%, roughly 8,000 and counting. Many thousands more are likely dead beneath the rubble. Half the population is starving and hundreds of thousands now suffer from the spread of preventable disease. Hundreds of trucks with aid are waiting at the border as Israel prevents most from entering.

Please go to the Video Description to read more.

Oh Palestine, Oh Palestine (Original Song) by Seth Staton Watkins

LYRICS:

In 1948, the natives were expelled

From the land of the ancestors, their homes and cities shelled

From the traitors in Transjordan and the clandestine British demand,

by the settler Zionist army that rampaged across the land



Oh Palestine, oh Palestine, We hear your desperate plea

That once again across the land / Your people can be free

Oh Palestine, Oh Palestine, Your people live in fear

We demand your emancipation / From the river to the sea.



In 1967, Israel did invade / To conquer and to colonize

What little had remained / The people of old Palestine

Once again their fates entwined / With the Zionist occupation

Of their homes and weary minds.

Oh Palestine, oh Palestine, We hear your desperate plea

That once again across the land / Your people can be free

Oh Palestine, Oh Palestine / Your people live in fear

We demand your emancipation / From the river to the sea.

In 2023, they’ve come a final time / To destroy your homes and families

With a murderous lethal design / The bombs o’er head are falling

As our leaders continue their lies / The sky does glow and the blood it flows

As we hear the children's cries.

Oh Palestine, oh Palestine, We hear your desperate plea

That once again across the land / Your people can be free

Oh Palestine, Oh Palestine / Your people live in fear

We demand your emancipation / From the river to the sea

We stand with your emancipation / Your people will be free.

.

This one below was posted March 15, 2024 — after five months of non-stop bombing, killing, starving, drone attacks, shooting, and wholesale destruction by the IGF.

As Seth writes,

On the heels of yet another massacre of Palestinian civilians retrieving food aid, this time by an Israeli military helicopter, here is my adaptation of the poignant and timeless 'Fields of Athenry' by Pete St. John. The parallels between the Irish struggle for Independence and the Palestinian struggle are many, including their origins in British colonial occupation and the deployment of the Black and Tans in both Ireland and Palestine to subdue Irish and Arab nationalists through acts of terrorism and barbarity. Please go to the Video Description to read more.

Fields of Palestine (Adaptation) by Seth Staton Watkins

LYRICS:

By a lonely border wall, I heard a mother crying

“Waladya, they're tak’n you away

For you dared to throw them stones

At the mighty Israeli drones

Now an army truck lies waiting in the lane.”

Low lie the fields of Palestine

Where every Spring the olive trees did bloom

Our love was in the toil, as we nurtured land and soil,

Now it’s lonely 'round the fields of Palestine

By a lonely prison wall, I heard a young boy calling

“Nothing matters, mother, when you're free

Against soldiers taking our land I tried to take a stand

Now I’m forced to suffer cold indignity.”

Low lie the fields of Palestine

Where every Spring the olive trees did bloom

Our love was in the toil, as we nurtured land and soil,

Now it’s lonely 'round the fields of Palestine

By a lonely harbor wall, she watched the last stars falling

As missiles lit up the evening sky,

Still in hope, she dwells, night and day,

For her kin she fervently prays

It's so lonely 'round the fields of Palestine

Low lie the fields of Palestine

Where every Spring the olive trees did bloom

Our love was in the toil, as we nurtured land and soil,

Now it’s lonely 'round the fields of Palestine.

