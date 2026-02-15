Oh, Palestine! 🇵🇸

Just sharing my view below on the larger events taking place in our day — myopic, incoherent and rambling as it might be. Your patient indulgence is appreciated, but feel free to jump ship at any point. At least, skip down to listen to the final music video!

So, for whatever it’s worth, here goes nothing….

What Gaza Means.

Just yesterday, there was this clip taken from the Venezuelan La Iguana channel’s live talk show, featuring one William Castillo. Basic yet profound truth and facts that Western legacy media still refuse to acknowledge.

“Gaza was a turning point…”

Can anyone of sane mind deny these declarations now?

As early as December 2023, US political scientist and scholar John Mearsheimer was already dubbing “israel”’s actions “war crimes” and “ethnic cleansing” in this UNZ article.

And what these monsters have done in Gaza is merely a preview of what the jew-led satanic cabal plan to do to the rest of the goyim.

And why I want nothing to do with these vicious creeps. Why I celebrate brave cultural warriors such as outspoken, thoroughly anti-jew-zionist Catholic Carrie Prejean Boller of recent vintage, and everyone out there who bravely and publicly calls out the freakish demons for their evil deeds and plans.

Before & Beyond Gaza: the Grand Plan.

But all this appears to be the culmination of a long-term plan to dehumanize and depopulate the masses, especially the non-“non-Irish,” in places where the latter hold such power disproportionate to their numbers in the populace.

The underlying aim was to remove God from the culture and consciousness. And here we are today, with society, the culture and economy in a dire state.

Over many decades, there has been the gradual but grand subversion of the Christian (Catholic)-founded Western culture and social mores through the normalizing of “sexual liberation” and pornography, sexual and gender confusion and inversion, legalized murder disguised as ‘compassion,’ serious maiming and killing disguised as ‘health’, removing beauty and marking ugliness as “art” and “beauty” (but a few are fighting back and reclaiming the culture), deception and usury in finance and the monetary system, massive transfer of middle-class wealth over to the gazillionaires, etc. etc. etc.. These are just a few of so many others to exhaustively list here.

Claiming that the jewish revolutionary spirit is responsible for all these cultural and spiritual degeneracies is not without reason.

Genocide in Gaza.

And now, with the over two years of genocidal action in Gaza, Palestine (read this, too), there is now the normalization of mass murder and industrial-scale destruction, starvation, with the starvation of millions rendered homeless and shelterless, as an entire culture and history slowly built over at least a century are erased. Meanwhile, the craven and jewish-occupied powerful governments of the whole world merely look on, even support the hideous monsters of “israel” with provision of money, war materiel, and trade relations. The intentional trashing of “international law” and “human rights protection” is complete, and all planned and controlled by the same diabolical cabal.

Sumud; and the only ziojew-free nation on earth.

While the Palestinians are paying with the supreme sacrifice in this spiritual and physical battle against darkest villainy, it is not for naught: by this, they are showing the world the rare virtue of sumud — a heroic steadfastness and endurance under the worst circumstances and beyond human comprehension, a resistance through their mere existence. (More on this may come in a future post.)

It is also true that Palestine is also the only ziojew-free nation in the world; the rest of us remain fully occupied and imprisoned by these demons.

(NOTE: Gaza was merely the ramped-up version of the slow war against the Palestinians that has been percolating at least since the illegal 1948 theft of their land by the terrorist jewish gangs and expulsion and murder of nearly a million at that time. This is a report, for instance, from “israeli” assaults categorized as ‘war crimes’ dating back to 2019. For those still unaware of the 1948 Nakba that was part and parcel of the creation of “israel”, watch this.)

Noahide Laws?

Many are of the belief that the tyranny in Gaza is just a taste of things to come for the rest of us by those who hold the levers of power. Will there be an imposition of the Noahide Laws on the non-jews, i.e., goyim (meaning “cattle” in derogatory sense)? These are a separate set of laws that jews apply only to the non-“non-Irish” — an idea from the Talmudic judaism that is a whole lot of nonsense.

Most of us already have our millennia-old Christian teachings that provide solid guidance in our non-“non-Irish” societies, and have scant need for an outside set of rules levied illegally on us by a questionably vile cultish group that should have nil to do with us.

Read this piece to learn a bit more about this satanic initiative that sounds downright awful. And how can 2.5% of the population be allowed to impose their rules upon the rest?

What to do?

A lot of us are filled with fury about everything happening, and we feel helpless about it all. And feeling thus is exactly their desired outcome.

No, I do not advocate bloody revolution like the one that decimated the Eldest Daughter of the Church, France, at the end of the 18th century; or the one in Russia in the early 20th century; etc. While these actions may offer some cathartic relief, there are the soul-destroying effects of such rage-fuelled retribution. Remember that these hideous upheavals were all instigated by the same demonic forces intent on creating chaos to ill purpose, resulting in a cost of the lives of millions and ruined psyches and social structures of generations, with the ultimate, near-elimination of an ordered Christian society.

The rest of us billions who have not the clout, money, power, and temporal wherewithal to change things directly still have at least one other recourse (besides continuing to talk about the evils, and offering direct financial and moral help to the vulnerable and needful people):

Prayer.

Yes, this will be greeted with ridicule and distrust, especially by non-believers and jaded cynics. Not much to be done about that.

For the rest, especially Catholics, we all know that Lent is well-nigh upon us. Ash Wednesday comes up on the 18th of February this year). For those thus disposed, it could be a good opportunity to dive into the deep end with devout prayer and sacrifice (to boost our sincerity of intention) during this Lenten season; to hope for the conversion of such blackened hearts to hearts of flesh filled with warmth and goodness; and for peace to reign within more hearts, especially those darkened with wicked intent (even as we ourselves hold hearts understandably filled with outrage).

The Great Chastisement

At this point, one cannot help but ponder, and almost welcome, what I believe is the coming Great Chastisement (preceded by rampant apostasy and sweeping persecution of Catholics). Mankind continues to ask for it, with its continuing, unfettered malignity and malevolence — especially with inaction or tacit approval by those with assets and authority who still allow such depravity and vileness that remain unrestrained by any lawful restrictions and penalties.

And, this, for the Christ-rejecting jews who have been responsible for fomenting the subversion of the culture described above:

From Matthew 23: 37-39: The Lament over Jerusalem

37r “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how many times I yearned to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her young under her wings, but you were unwilling!s

38t Behold, your house will be abandoned, desolate.

39u I tell you, you will not see me again until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’”

It is hoped, then, that this sorry world of ours will be renewed in the light of Christ after this great devastation as punishment for the wholesale rejection of God and His prophets for the last many decades, even century. That hope includes the final mass conversion of judaizing Protestants and the jews to the One True Faith, Catholicism.

🙏🏼 ✝️ 🕊️

************************

Oh, Palestine, Oh Palestine!

To end on a brighter note, will just close with this original song by American folk singer Seth Staton Watkins, returning to the topic at the top. Dedicated to Palestine, it gave me inspiration and hope during the deep darkness of the past few years when we just came out of the “COVID” tyranny, quickly followed by the atrocious genocide in Gaza — which, appallingly, continues to this day.

* * * 🇵🇸 FREE PALESTINE and FREE THE WORLD! 🇵🇸 * * *

