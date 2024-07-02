With the above note and video as a jumping board, will say here that the same thing has been taking place in ex-US colony Philippines, essentially a US vassal state set up to fight with their longstanding economic partner and giant of a neighbor, China.

There’s this oldish military agreement (“EDCA”) expanded recently to allow a total now of 9 armed sites (they don’t want to call them “bases”) with weapons aimed at China to the NW of the archipelago. (The expansion of the original 5 sites was stalled during the previous administration of vocal US critic, Rodrigo Duterte.)

What’s even more galling? Filipinos are not allowed to inspect those sites. All this is with the full consent (via threats, bribery? anything goes) of the current leadership. Creating fake “incidents” in South China Sea (it’s not the “West Philippine Sea”- a made-up term in the ‘90s that exists not in real maps), twisting events à la Gulf of Tonkin style to vilify the Chinese coast guard vs Filipino fishermen when the opposite actually happened. Making the archipelago a potential target if the Chinese retaliate against US-instigated attack upon the mainland — their neighbor in trade, with shared cultural and ancestral links going on for millennia now (including in my own family).

But the Soros- and intelligence (“Five Eyes”?)-controlled and funded general media (with rare exception) have convinced most people of this fake narrative that makes China “the big bad guy”. Just like the false “COVID” story many still buy into (especially my medical peers).

It’s exactly like trying to persuade these same mind-controlled people that the CV shots were not for their own good, but part of a demonic plan to depopulate the world of “undesirables”.

Frustrating, at the very least. I don’t think China will ultimately attack the archipelago for real, but the ignorance of many Filipinos of their own manipulation by maleficent US intel agents is widespread. Majority siding with the US in this made-up conflict with China (such “thinking” is also a holdover from intensive mental colonization via the attractions of Hollywood and the formal educational system over some 45 years).

So there’s that explanation for the puzzling, self-harming moves by this tiny but populous Southeast Asian archpelago. (In the case of poor Germany after WWII, they were put into prison camps in the millions, starved to death and housed in unclean conditions right after the war, following the heavily influenced (by Jews) Nuremberg trials to create a fictional monster of a country to carry all the guilt for the so-called “Holocaust.” It’s all documented in “The Holocaust Narrative” of E Michael Jones and “The Truth will Set You Free” by John Beaumont.

What’s Sweden’s excuse?

I can only fervently pray that things do not escalate beyond noisy saber-rattling by the vassal state leadership and armed forces, and their US masters.

CODA:

This is not a popular opinion among my social peers (perhaps even with some readers?!). Same situation holds as with the “COVID” and CV jab narrative. While I try to share these eye-opening reports and stories with them, I guess will just have to resign myself to never becoming fully integrated with the rest of “normal” society on these matters. Not a cozy place to be, but that’s life.

Just a pleasing palate cleanser, apropos of nothing else here:

