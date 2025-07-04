I love this anthem. It would get my vote for national anthem, if I had any say in the matter!

🥳 Happy Birthday, 🇺🇸 America! 🎂

🇺🇸🎵🗣🤚❤️

America the Beautiful

(FULL LYRICS)

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

A grand choral performance by the Tabernacle Choir:

Given the grand opera treatment by the legendary Leontyne Price.

The glorious myths of the American ideal can only fill one with pride on hearing these lovely renditions of a great traditional song.

There is much I am deeply grateful to this country for (even as her warts and horns from certain dark corners show themselves more these days).

Would that the truly great people of this nation take the lead in upholding the best of what America means, says and does once more. I see much of that here on Substack alone.

For we are not our leaders. And our disgraceful leaders are also not us.

Happy Fourth of July, a True Independence Day to One & All!

🥳 🎆 4️⃣ 🇺🇸 🎉

Enjoy the cookout and fireworks with family and friends!

👪 🥩 🥗 🌭 ⛺

(Catholics — do you follow meatless Fridays?! Partake in a veggie July 4th barbecue?!)

