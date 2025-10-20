(This piece comprises screencaps of tweet exchanges, and may be truncated in your email. Please click through to access the full posting.

There is a particular trend of opinion among Palestinians on social media over this matter, even as some disagreement, quite naturally, exists, too.

But I will continue highlighting mostly Palestinian voices from here on out.)

1.

https://x.com/FranceskAlbs/status/1979960384208462139

https://x.com/SamidounPP/status/1980007371087687702

https://x.com/drghadasasa/status/1979999934033080412

Other responses to this below the tweet:

https://x.com/EternalFilastin/status/1980044568906383638

And this, from Drop Site News:

Additional tweets (#2 +) on this topic follow in this thread:

https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/1978943727142904159

2.

https://x.com/FranceskAlbs/status/1979956956426039384

Responses to this:

https://x.com/drghadasasa/status/1979999934033080412

And, Albanese had even reposted this earlier:

https://x.com/ASE/status/1979548667087397259

And Susan Abulhawa had this to say — to wide disagreement as well.

https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/1980290809246159113

A few responses:



https://x.com/jh_yeo40187/status/1980301965986025605

https://x.com/Rosannasfriend/status/1980319148828946746

And, from Sam Husseini (he has a Palestinian father):

https://x.com/samhusseini/status/1980332556768932113

Finally:



https://x.com/zaydaazimuth/status/1980301457854546338

We can only pray fervently that the Palestinians themselves are able to chart their own course for their own future in their own land of historic Palestine (pre-1948), but the West — for myriad utilitarian and evil reasons — and demonic Israel who still holds such power over the former and must needs be dismantled — are making that well-nigh impossible.

