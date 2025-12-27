It’s the Christmas season, I know, but I cannot not think about Gaza, the Palestinians, and all their continued suffering in the Occupied Palestinian Territories at the hands of those savages called “israeli jews”, “iof” and “settlers”.

I mean, just take look at these!!!

Example 1:

(Click on tweets to view clip on Twitter.)

And this!

They keep doing these things because they keep getting away with them. Psychopathic demons and their enablers!

“Journalism.”

After the “COVID” psyop and the continuing genocide in Gaza (and in slow motion elsewhere in the Occupied Palestinian Territories), we who are awake and alert and seeking truth know that the West has made a mockery of ‘journalism.’ The word is meaningless here. It doesn’t exist in any respectable form anymore (save for vanishingly few independent souls still doing real work in uncovering facts and truth despite the heavy cost to them).

This is heartbreaking to watch, but she is absolutely right..

Same goes for “international law.”

Listen to Ahed Tamimi in this interview in which she vents so much fully understandable frustration and anger, as to why she decided not to continue to pursue a degree in international law.

And despite all that she and her people have undergone for nearly 8 decades, she prays nightly that she continues to hold onto her humanity, and that she does not become a killer!

Leave a comment