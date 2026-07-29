No, It isn't a Slam Nor Even a WTA Title Yet- Just a 1st Round in Her DC Debut. But It's a Win, & On to Round 2 Tomorrow 👊🏼🎾 !

Above clip lifted from this source .

Alexandra “Alex” Eala (PHI) defeated Qinwin Zheng (CH) this afternoon ET in the 1st round at the Mubadala DC Open, 4-6 / 6-4 / 6-1.

STATS on the players and the game found here .

Immediate post-match interview above.

Love that twist Alex gave to the interviewer’s question starting at 1:56 in the video above.

Q: “What is it like to be this popular everywhere around the world, even here in Washington?”

A: “No, I think the question should be rephrased: it’s — ‘What it’s like to be Filipino’. [loud cheers, giggle; to the crowds: ] “Salamat, mga kababayan.” [‘Thank you, my countrymen!’]

Note that Eala’s fans are not limited to Filipinos who beam with pride at Eala’s accomplishments; in fact, even other Asians such as Indonesians, Malaysians, Indians, etc. express feeling represented in the world of tennis through her, a sport that has long excluded people from their part of the world. They also celebrate her accomplishments as one born and raised in the region.

(Of course, the Filipino diaspora spread across the globe is what drives the masses of excited followers and fans online, as well as in the stands wherever she plays these days. She is a lively spark of goodness and inspiration amid the demoralizing events back home, including corruption scandals and political theater that only distract and divide, and never hold any liars and thieves accountable, on top of no real action taken by politicians and leaders to truly improve the lives of most citizens.)

The match today.

The mental fortitude displayed by Eala in her eye-catching matcha / lime green tennis kit today at the Mubadala DC Open helped tremendously in her rally back to dominance after being a set down at first, worrisome trailing midway into set 2, only to go for the win later on in sets 2 and then set 3 over China’s Qinwin Zheng.

Zheng can be a formidable opponent, as she has had a career high rank of #4, defeated Eala as world #23 at their first match at the Asian Games in 2023, and is still recovering from elbow surgery last year, with erratic performances in various games.

It was a nail-biting match, with roller-coaster emotions as we were sick with worry when Zheng kept shooting aces past the Filipina in green, or else we were jumping and roaring with joy with every hard-won point for Alex.

Qinwen Zhang was a power server, and delivering an intimidating total of 14 aces, as opposed to Alex’s four. Yet, Alex was amazingly able to return the rest of Zheng’s heavy serves with conviction. And, even with all those balls zinging past Alex, the final result showed that aces do not make for a complete game or win. Especially not when Zheng seemed to lose steam and focus after the second set, making more unforced errors, as Alex herself was getting back to good form and attacks.

(Meanwhile, courtside, the Eala fans grew more enthusiastic and loud as the match reached its final phase, maxxing out when she finally took the match point with Zheng’s final overshot. This phenomenon in the stands has become the norm in Eala’s matches held anywhere, anymore.)

So, it’s now on to round 2:

Eala to play against Canadian Leylah Fernandez next — the current Mubadala DC Open defending champion.

Lighthearted post-match interview & tennis talk from Tennis Channel .

Jul 28, 2026 #alexeala #eala #qinwenzheng

Alexandra Eala Interview after match vs Qinwen Zheng

The 7-Game Comeback That Showed Alex Eala’s True Tennis Spirit

For those interested in a thrilling, succinct account of how the game went, listen to ChalkdustWTA Tennis, which consists of Katie, a British fan and watcher of Alex, and hubby, tennis coach Dan. Katie sprinkles a few Tagalog words in her video essays that endear her to Filipino viewers, such as “Kumusta!” (How are you?), “Ang galing!” (How great that was!), the “Katipunera” spirit (that Filipino fighting spirit).

Watch HIGHLIGHTS of the match:

A FEW SHORTS:

Match point — and that reaction from the girl in green.

That forehand for the on-the-line ball! Tenacity!

A nice backhand down the line — so satisfying.

What’s next?

Tomorrow. Ooh.

Here’s hoping Alex gets enough rest and recovery for the big challenge tomorrow morning. Tennis pundits are saying she needs to bring a bigger game to the court for this next match.

What’s of concern is the elbow patch, and the next game is less than 24 hours away, leaving no proper rest for Eala before her match with MDC Open defending champion Leylah Fernandez (Canadian who handily defeated Poland’s Magda Linette yesterday, 6-1, 6-4).

Although smaller in height than Eala, Fernandez is a lefty, like Eala. She easily dominated Alex in Round 1 at Stuttgart with her tough and unforgiving play on a clay court (Eala’s weakness for now).

We shall see how it goes on the hard court tomorrow! But people have learned to never count Alex out so early. That indomitable fighting spirit, resilience, mental focus and toughness are not that common in tennis players, especially one so young (21), and has brought Eala as far as she’s come today.

Win or lose tomorrow, Alex is already blazing a trail, having already made history by reaching places where no other Filipino of either sex has gone before. Will see what points she racks up that may change her ranking when this DC Open is over.

And there are still the Cincy, Toronto and US Opens to come in the next two months! Here’s praying for her good recovery and health for the next match.

We who can only be as spectators in the game have no real idea how much these tourneys demand — physically and mentally — of such young bodies, with their punishing physical feats needing speed, stamina and endurance, and their crazy schedules!

As Filipinos will say,

Laban , Alex! Fight, fight, fight! 🤜🏼 🤜🏼 🤜🏼

May God be with you tomorrow! 🙏🏼

And just give it your best! 🇵🇭

Tomorrow’s ORDER OF PLAY:

Watch on Tennis Channel , if available to you.

Or “Watchalongs” tomorrow, July 29, like THIS ONE .



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