I’m sorry, but I cannot seem to let the Palestinian stories go just like that.

So here are more news and history tidbits for those who are still uninformed about the larger context of the Israel vs. Palestine situation.

So another assassination of a US citizen just took place:

Just as what happened with US citizen Rachel Corrie and Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, no one expects Anthony Blinken, the US State, or anyone in Zionist-captured Congress and White House to care a fig about Aysenur Izgy’s murder in cold blood in Nablus.

(There are a few other, more disturbing images and videos on social media that you may stumble on, but I’ve chosen not to highlight those here.)

It has taken 11 months of losing hundreds of thousands of lives, limbs, and rendering thousands homeless and without family or relatives left (as well as entire generations gone), and scorched-earth destruction of the city to finally wake up the world to the atrocities the Palestinians have been subjected to at a simmering level these past 76 years now.

Things were only ramped-up exponentially starting October 7, 2023.

Why?

After listening to these US experts (diplomatic corps, journalists, intelligence members, etc. in the Middle East) hold forth on their concerns about the US support for Israeli actions (over a decade ago) →

→ scroll down next to read Kevin Barrett’s piece.

Scholar Kevin Barrett proposes a persuasive historical-religious-eschatological explanation for the “sadistic psychopathy” of the Israelis especially against the Palestinians.

And no, it has nil to do with “what happened to the Jews in WWII.” It goes much further back than that, per Kevin.

It does make sense to me.

And that headline is not hyperbole at all.



I cannot really say why I’m driven to share these stories. Any joy I might feel in whatever happens in my own life is tempered by knowing all this continues to happen (yes, and there are many other hideous goings-on in the rest of the world, too that we don’t hear or read about).

The difference to all those “other things”?

This genocide is happening in broad daylight. In full view of the world that watches, aghast (if the people watching have any sense of decency). And ordinary citizens’ cries are still ignored by their non-representative leaders who take their orders from moneyed and powerful lobbyists and other influencers through bribery, blackmail and/or threats.

Perhaps posts like this are merely a whisper of an attempt to “do something,” in view of our physical helplessness to put a stop to the sadistic actions continuing in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

May God have mercy on us all. 🙏

