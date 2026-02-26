🎵 Nights in P*lest*ne *** 🎶 [Rimbiana]

🇵🇸 Free Free Palestine! From the River to the Sea! 🇵🇸

This tune is one of many songs about Palestine by a relatively new, “anonymous” singer named Rimbiana who has a rather mysterious air about her.

Who is “Rimbiana”?

I think “Rimbiana” is a real person who wants to be unknown as far as personal images go. Apparently based in Indonesia (which has an 87% Muslim-majority population), she hopes to share her original music to honor Palestinians and their fight for freedom, and to bear witness to their lives of honor and dignity amid untold suffering. (Full name: Rimbiana Munteaunu; see this for a source.)

From the YouTube information page:

The music, the voice, the videos

The musicianship of her band is top tier. The sound is highly polished, with good mixing and engineering. Yet we know nothing about thes details of recording dates, places, and identity of the musicians.

The musical styles, melodies and rhythms vary across the collection, enough to hold one’s interest. A few tunes include some enchanting Arabic influences (with judicious use of the maqam system, as in the title video above). Such syncopation, and rhythmic and melodic twists that surprise the western-trained ear all make for an engaging listening experience.

The vocal is silvery, clear, and pleasing. Diction is impeccable. She sounds American, or perhaps, Canadian, and is conversant with Arabic, too. Its highly disciplined style foregoes that common vocal trick, too much breathiness.

For the music videos, AI imagery of generic-looking young women (to represent a “singer”) commonly appears, aside from actual news or drone footage.

One thing about Rimbiana’s music, even in those that might be deemed as critical, is this: there’s a gentleness, a kindness of heart that flows through them all. Something we all need more of in our lives and consciousness….

Her YT channel: RIMBIANA on YouTube.

To learn more about the artist and her vision, visit this page: RIMBIANA.NET.

* * *ADDENDUM NOTE: Not sure if this piece is being quietly suppressed by Substack because of the word “Palestine” in the title, so replaced a few letters to see if anything changes. * * *

