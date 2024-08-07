(NOTE: Apologies once more: Too many errors in v. 1! Too much Coca-Cola and not enough sleep?!? Thank you so much to those kind readers who continue to patronize this pastiche of a blog!)

After being drafted in at the last minute to replace another musician, Maria João Pires didn’t realise she had prepared the wrong Mozart piano concerto until the orchestra started playing, to a live audience. It’s an extraordinary moment of pained realisation and miraculous recovery ….

[Source of the above is the second video below]

Portuguese classical pianist Maria João Pires (b. 1944) had prepared for a different Mozart piano concerto from what was on the program that day.

This nightmarish scenario can actually strike anyone, anywhere. For instance, you show up for a test when you realize you studied the wrong subject; etc.

For a musician, this nerve-wracking situation can strike terror into one’s heart. If one gives in to panic, paralysis can result — a most dreadful state to be in.

This was a live concert, too. As well, the piece to be played was a piano concerto — a large work whose playing time can run from thirty minutes to an hour. (That’s a lot of music to remember and recall!)

For performers, “muscle memory” is often developed when learning and practicing a piece, so that after a while, the fingers and hands seem to know how to move and where to go without conscious effort. But even that fallback can fail at times.

So, what happened?

Apparently, there was a miscommunication between Maria and the orchestra about the Köchel number of the concerto they were going to play.

(NOTE: The Köchel catalogue (in German: Köchel-Verzeichnis) is the catalogue that lists in chronological order all the compositions of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. You’ll see this “K” number at the end of the proper title of a Mozart work, as in, “Piano Concerto No. 27 in B♭ major, K. 595.” A listing of the Köchel catalogue can be found here. It isn’t a fixed set, as new Mozart works are still being discovered.)

As Maria recalls in the second video below, she had prepared to play the K. 488 (Piano Concerto No. 23) and not the scheduled K. 466 (Piano Concerto No. 20).

Only when the first few bars started playing did she realize, to her horror, the mistake she’d made!

Her reaction was captured on video, below. Then, a brief exchange between Maria and the conductor, a reassuring and unperturbed Riccardo Chailly, in those few, high-pressure moments just before the soloist enters.

If you weren’t privy to her plight, judging by that calm, smooth entrance she makes, you would have no clue about the unimaginable tension that had gripped her just a couple of minutes before.

(Video below clipped from THIS source.)

Today, 25 years later, Maria recalls that moment on a Classic FM show:

Classic FM’s Joanna Gosling shared the video on Twitter and reinstated its place in the Internet hall of fame all over again. A few days later, Joanna sat down with Maria to speak about the famous incident, and the thoughts that were racing through her mind during those crucial moments at the piano, 25 years ago...

‘It was very scary’ – Maria João Pires on THAT viral wrong concerto! | Classic FM

The pianist is too modest about her gifts. She claims to have no special memory skills. Yet, the fact that she could launch flawlessly into a concerto that she’d last played almost a year before testifies to an exceptional memory — both of the mental and “muscle” kind.

She says that her “acceptance” of the situation was what helped her calm down and re-focus on the task at hand. Things apparently fell right into place afterwards.

This amazing tale of triumph from potential panic and defeat remains a memorable one to classical musicians to this day. Thankfully, it ended on a 🎶 happy note (or two)! 🎹

How would you handle things if faced with a similar situation?

Has this kind of error happened to you, too?

(If it were me, I might first recite the Memorare prayer, and thence implore God for guidance!)

❤️ ✝️ 🙏

