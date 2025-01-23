NICOLE JENES Has a Message for All.
Nicole has been doing all this work - exposing the horrors and mocking the genocidal maniacs while sending real help to the Gazans since November 2023.
A MESSAGE TO ALL FROM NICOLE JENES:
“It’s not only a Palestinian cause — it’s a humanity cause.”
“We are amplifiers of the Palestinian voices…”
Ceasefire means continuing the fight until [Palestine] is free
Here’s a chance now for anyone interested in helping Gazans.
Nicole Jenes (of Romania, she’s based in Spain) has not just been skewering the abominable genocidal Israelis and their “Christian” supporters through hilariously biting skits, such as the ones below:
Uncomfortable truths for so called Christians (who are not actually)
What [is] happening [in] Spain and the reaction of the “chosen” ones)
love your work!!!
Wow! That was so great! Powerful emotion and so thoughtful! So inspiring! So filled with love!