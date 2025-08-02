This strikes close to home.

Listen to Mel Gibson in this clip from a press conference.

Watch Pete Santenello’s interview to get on-the-ground details for people who lost homes in the fires.

Mel Gibson’s courageous calling on the carpet of Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass is very much related to the revelations in this video last month by Pete Santenello.

Find out what residents are still having to deal with today, from this deep interview with Brian Haden, an insurance adjuster. They first visit Pacific Palisades, and then proceed to Altadena (which was less-mentioned in the news stories).

LA Fires - Inside the Burn Zone Now 🇺🇸

Jul 12, 2025 LOS ANGELES COUNTY

http://www.HadenClaims.com

Massive fires hit LA County earlier this year, forcing thousands from their homes. Months later, the cleanup has begun, but the deeper story is just unfolding. Join me and an expert for a rare look inside what’s happening now.

Does Mel plan to run for the California governorship in 2026?

Apparently, there’s also another recall initiative for Newsom, begun after the disastrous response to the widespread fires. Will it finally succeed this time around?

(Likely due to rampant Dem cheating, he stayed in office the last time we tried it here.)

