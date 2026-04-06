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Kolokol
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"On Thursday, The Guardian reported that a dozen and a half audience members at Sancta, a newly staged opera by Austrian choreographer and performance artist Florentina Holzinger, required treatment for “severe nausea.” Staged at the Stuttgart State Opera, "

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/nude-nuns-lesbian-bdsm-cannibalism-174501531.html

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