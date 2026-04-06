Why now?

Why Gen Z?

And, why, specifically, Catholicism — and not any of the thousands of Christian denominations also out there?

Isabel Brown in the above video does an excellent job explaining the reasons for this exploding trend among her generational peers.

(Yes, I winced at her mention of dubious Catholics who fail to fully condemn the sins and crimes of “israel,” like Michael Knowles and his ilk. But we’ll leave this there for now.)

Among other things she mentions about the Roman Catholic Church:

→ Not “seeker-friendly”

→ Gives the full, unchanging, eternal truth — not “trendy”

I would also add a few more factors, which are far from exhaustive:

→ Universality of core beliefs

→ Universality of core liturgy, with beautiful symbols and rituals (never mind the divide between Latin Mass and Novus Ordo attendees which I think the extremists like to emphasize)

→ Sheer logic and coherence of Catholic beliefs, teachings and traditions that stand in stark contrast to those of the relativist, anything-goes culture at large pushed by the notorious usual suspects

→ Stability and permanent truths offered in a time of continual instability and uncertainty

→ Holy Sacraments and sacramentals offer tangible evidence of faith in our temporal world

→ Not the least, the amazing and actual Presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist, which offers a strong focus away from and above the priest and our earthly plane during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. No offense intended, but I’ve felt a letdown with no climactic spiritual moment in the scant few Protestantic services I’ve had the chance to attend — because I’m always anticipating something like the Consecration of the host by the priest as the rite’s high point, and not the pastor’s homily.

Will the Church grow younger, too, amid the consolidation of parishes in many suburbs and cities?

The trend is a reflection of our turbulent times.

The trend is worldwide, too, among young people choosing to join the Catholic Church these days.

A glance at my Twitter feed tonight after the Easter Vigil Mass which formally welcomes catechumens to the Church does bear this out, even if just anecdotal.

In our Novus Ordo parish alone, I’m seeing more young couples herding larger-than-usual numbers of children at Mass (four or more), a sight that truly gladdens the heart!

Insights from a youngish Catholic convert.

“We grew up in a time of degeneracy.”

CLICK ON TWEET TO READ THE WHOLE POST.

But, why Catholicism ?

This woman has thought about all this very carefully and has excellent thoughts on why Protestantism gained such rapid ground in the young country of America; and also why it is now failing to meet people’s needs.

(NOTE: The poster is Orthodox Christian and not Catholic, but her points remain true as regards Protestantism in the context of US history.

Also, not sure why the audio is so low on this embedded post, which is all right when listened to on TikTok itself. More subtle censorship afoot?)

Will also mention here certain American social media influencers who otherwise have shown inspiring courage to tell bold truths and share good advice, but overemphasize the individual, following a more libertarian bent. What gives me pause is the deathly fear of the slightest hint of collectivism, or even mention of “the common good” of, say, someone like The Healthy American (she actually grew up Catholic but rejected it later on).

The Catholic idea of true freedom does not mean license — the ability to do whatever one wants; it is, in fact, the ability to choose the good, as discussed here.

The Catholic Catechism delves more deeply into the topic of freedom and responsibility here; excerpts are given below.

I. Freedom and Responsibility 1731 Freedom is the power, rooted in reason and will, to act or not to act, to do this or that, and so to perform deliberate actions on one’s own responsibility. By free will one shapes one’s own life. Human freedom is a force for growth and maturity in truth and goodness; it attains its perfection when directed toward God, our beatitude. 1732 As long as freedom has not bound itself definitively to its ultimate good which is God, there is the possibility of choosing between good and evil, and thus of growing in perfection or of failing and sinning. This freedom characterizes properly human acts. It is the basis of praise or blame, merit or reproach. 1733 The more one does what is good, the freer one becomes. There is no true freedom except in the service of what is good and just. the choice to disobey and do evil is an abuse of freedom and leads to “the slavery of sin.”28

ALETEIA ARTICLE:

2026 convert boom: Where around the world? And why?

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA Theresa Civantos Barber - published on 04/03/26 When we began compiling a list of cities around the world with a Catholic conversion boom, the data quickly became overwhelming! “I’m not sure if you know about what’s happening on campuses right now,” my friend began. A college senior, she’s seen something incredible happen in the four years she’s been at the University of Illinois. She told me: — Last year, my campus had 50 students entering the church on Easter. This year, we have 120. I’ve seen a significant difference in the Catholic culture and presence on my campus over the past four years. — It’s not just her university. What my friend sees happening at her school — in a remarkable, measurable way — is happening all over the world. There’s a Catholic convert boom. It’s an exciting time to be Catholic and incredible to be living through this time of renewal and revival. When Pope Leo XIV was elected — the first pope from the U.S. — many people wondered what the effect would be on the Catholic Church in the United States. While it’s very soon to say, we might wonder if this Easter, we’re already starting to see the answer. Even secular news media is taking notice: The New York Times just published “Roman Catholic Churches See a Surge of New Converts,” reporting on some pretty staggering growth. CBS Mornings featured a clip too. But the part we didn’t expect? This sudden growth is not just happening in the U.S. All over the world, reports are coming in of record numbers of Catholics entering the Church this Easter. And with warmth and affection, we want to tell them: Welcome home, brothers and sisters! The convert boom in numbers When we began compiling a list of cities around the world that have reported a conversion boom, the data quickly became overwhelming. It’s really happening everywhere. Here are just a few of the many cities in the U.S. reporting record rates of OCIA candidates this Easter: New York City: Many parishes are reporting doubled or tripled OCIA enrollment. A few examples include St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich Village, which tripled its OCIA enrollment, and the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral and St. Vincent Ferrer, both of which doubled enrollment since last year.

Los Angeles: The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is experiencing a record-setting surge in Catholic converts, with 8,598 catechumens and candidates to be welcomed at Easter.

Washington, DC: 1,700+ people are entering the Church this Easter, the highest number in 15 years.

Newark, NJ: 1,700+ people are entering Church this Easter, up 70% since 2010.

Des Moines, Iowa: The diocese reports more than 50% growth in those entering the Church over last year.

Cleveland, Ohio: The OCIA cohort has more than doubled since 2023.

Richmond, Virginia: A record 900 are on track to be baptized at Easter.

Boston, Massachusetts: More than 680 catechumens plan to join the Church at Easter, an increase from last year’s 450, and previous years’ average of 250-300. Many college campuses also report record numbers of converts, from Texas A&M with 400 in OCIA to the University of Notre Dame with 163, but there are too many universities with conversion booms to list them all here. International reports The numbers around the world continue to hit records:

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING.

Finally, a message to “ChrEaster Catholics” (click to view video):



Will this trend hold?

Seeing how the darkness, evil and unbelievable madness all continue to grip the world, especially in its demonically possessed “leaders,” yes, I think this trend is real and not merely a short-term one. This sociologist priest agrees.

I just continue to pray for the continued fidelity to the Faith in thought and practice by these fresh converts to Catholicism; and for the permanent return to the Church of those lapsed Catholics dearest and closest to me.

I also think that the future is Catholic. And that’s a good thing!

✝️🇻🇦🕊️🙏🏼

Leave a comment