Hoping to help edify readers on the significance and implications of every line in the Creed, the Credo, or the “I Believe…” in our beliefs and daily lives, with help from English Catholic priest, theologian, Bible translator, fiction writer, essayist, radio broadcaster, and famous convert from Anglicanism, Monsignor Ronald Knox.

From dust jacket of book by Evelyn Waugh (I must read this soon!) Source .

Part 5, in a limited series.

CHAPTER V: AND IN JESUS CHRIST

(Please scroll all the way down for the text.)

Part 1 : I BELIEVE IN GOD (1), including the Introduction : CLICK HERE .

(To learn what this book, The Creed in Slow Motion , is about, and who wrote it)

Part 2 : I BELIEVE IN GOD (2): CLICK HERE .

Part 3 : THE FATHER ALMIGHTY: CLICK HERE .

Part 4 : MAKER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH: CLICK HERE .

Among other things, Chapter V addresses:

Who was Jesus Christ?

What does CHRIST mean?

Was His coming prophesied in the Old Testament?

Reviewing the Prayer, “The Creed”:

(Note: Non-Catholic Christians do not capitalize the word “Catholic” in the Creed; instead they use the common noun, “catholic,” which in this context means, “universal.”)

El Expolio de Cristo (The Disrobing of Christ)

by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos), Oil on canvas, 1577-1579

Toledo Cathedral Sacristy, Toledo, Spain



Photograph taken in 2015.

Christ’s scarlet tunic really grabs you. You also notice that “liquid sparkle” in His eyes as He gazes heavenward. The crowded composition, and those bold colors and textures are arresting.

I did not know it then, but my Toledo visit was not too long after restoration work was done on this painting.

Please scroll down to watch an interesting video about that!

The Disrobing of Christ, which was painted for a room used to house religious relics in Toledo cathedral, depicts the moment when Christ has ascended to Calvary and is stripped of his clothes before being nailed to the cross. In this highly original composition, based on a range of both literary and visual sources, the traditional space has been compressed in order to convey Christ’s physical and mental suffering to the viewer. The intense expressiveness of the heads, intended to offer a complete repertoire of pictorial solutions, reveals the level of artistic mastery achieved by El Greco at this period. The painting’s excellent state of preservation has meant that the work of the Prado’s restorer Rafael Alonso has essentially consisted of filling in and consolidating small areas of lifting and paint losses at the lower edge, in addition to cleaning the work. The result has been to recover the balance of lights and shades, improving the spatial and chromatic relations and consequently the overall visual reading of the work.



WATCH:

Video from the Prado Museum on the restoration work by Rafael Alonso. This video was recorded at the time the painting was temporarily on display at the Prado Museum.

N.B. Rafael Alonso goes into the reason why El Greco elected to paint this particular subject, one that is rather unusual in Western paintings. I did not know about this at all — nor about the existence of a red tunic worn by Christ! Did you?

There is *so much* about this work — including El Greco’s method of painting (wow!) and style — that is new to me! Fascinating facts discussed by Alonso below.

La restauración de "El Expolio de Cristo", de El Greco

(NOTE: IF YOU DO NOT KNOW SPANISH, please turn on “CC”, choose “Auto-translate” under the gear icon, and select “English” (whichever language you prefer) in the pop-up menu. Now, you’re all set!)

→ Now, to the main topic: 👇 👇 👇

The Creed in Slow Motion

Ronald Knox

V

And in Jesus Christ

Now WE'VE got to the real centre of the Credo; this is what the Credo is about. We oughtn't, you know, to hurry over the words JESUS CHRIST, as if it was all one word. When we give a person two names, we may mean any one of three things. The extra name may be merely, so to speak, for ornament. When you are christened, it's all right for you to be christened by one name, say Mary. But if your godfathers and godmothers prefer it, you can be christened Mary Jane Maude Blanche Sophia Ludmilla Emerentiana Beatrice Rose; there's no extra charge for it. And all those names are simply different ways of describing the same person. If somebody walking behind you shouts "Mary!" you jump, and if they shout "Jane! " you jump; that's all there is to it. Or, sometimes, the extra name is added by way of distinguishing one person from another. You may talk about William the Conqueror to distinguish that William from all the other Williams who weren't conquerors; or you may talk about Jack the Giantkiller simply to distinguish him from Jack and the Beanstalk. But sometimes when you call a person by two names, or by a name and a title-it all comes to the same thing--you are really conveying some information about them. You may say, "That's Mr. Davis, the postman," by way of explaining why he's wandering about the drive, because Mr. Davis doesn't always wear uniform. Or you may say, " That's Mary Snooks," by way of conveying the information that that is the daughter of the famous film star, Mr. Snooks. A name may be a mere ornament, or it may be a mere label, or it may tell you something about the person it is applied to.

Now when we talk about "Jesus Christ," it is not (though we often think it is) an elaborate way of talking about our Lord, when you might just have said "Jesus or Christ" instead. And it is not a mere way of distinguishing him from the famous Israelite general who conquered Palestine, whose name was also Jesus, although we usually call him Josue. No, when we say "Jesus Christ" we are not merely naming our Lord, we are saying something about him. "Christ" is not really a name; it is a title. And these two words are the real centre of the Credo, because when the holy Apostles first went out to preach the Christian religion these two words contained the whole substance of their message. They went about telling their Jewish friends, "Jesus is the Christ". And their Jewish friends knew what they meant by it.

If you don't know what they meant by it, that's because you haven't read a great deal of the Old Testament. Where had we got to when we left off last Sunday? "I believe in God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth." Now God might have left it at that; that might, but for his mercy, have been absolutely all that we know about him. It's all that our unaided reason could tell us. If we are not to depend on our unaided reason, what is it that is going to help us? Why, revelation. So, now that we've found out everything we could find out about God by the use of our unaided reason, let's look round and make sure that he hasn't revealed himself. That will mean going back, won't it, over history? We've got to take a good, comprehensive view of history, and by that I don't mean English history, Alfred and the cakes and so on; we've got to look at the history of the world.

When you come to do that, you find that there's one race in the world which seems quite unique; I mean the Jews. It stands alone in all sorts of ways; what other race, starting from such a small bit of territory, has so overspread the world? What other race remains so unchanged in its characteristics all through the centuries; what other race is so little affected by contact with its neighbours? What other race has won so few conquests, yet had such a profound influence upon history? The Jews, whatever way you take them, are unlike anybody else. And this, I think, is one of their most curious characteristics... the Jew dreams of the future, not of the past; he is always looking forward to a good time coming, instead of moaning about the good old times in the past.

In our own day, that doesn't seem very surprising to us, because we have all come to believe in a thing called progress, which seems to mean that the world is getting better and better all the time. But that, you know, is a quite modern idea; it was only invented, I think, late in the eighteenth century by a priest. I wonder what he thinks about it now? Before that, the tendency everywhere in the world was to say that the good old times were over, and we should never see the like of that again. You get it as far back as Homer, when you might have expected the world to be still feeling pretty young. Somebody like Diomede in the Iliad will pick up a stone and throw it at the next man, "the kind of stone," Homer tells you, "which three men would find it hard to lift, the sort of measly specimens you find about nowadays, but Diomede managed it quite easily all by himself." That you find all through classical literature, they're always telling you how splendid it used to be in the golden age, the age of Saturn, when people used to lie about under trees eating acorns, and never went to war with one another. But it's not like that in Hebrew literature—and we've got a great deal of Hebrew literature to study, remember, the whole of the Old Testament. The Jew knew perfectly well that man had lost his Paradise; there it was written down for him in the third chapter of Genesis. But he didn't go round moaning about it; that's the curious thing. "Behold, the days come, saith the Lord"—that is the keynote of Hebrew literature. They are always looking hopefully to the future, instead of looking back regretfully on the past.

Well, let's take a bird's-eye view of the history of this extraordinary people. It begins with the patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. You know them by name, and you have seen fancy pictures of them; you imagine Abraham as an old man in purple, looking rather as if he had thrown the window curtain round him dressing up for charades, who always went for a walk with a stick in one hand and a thurible in the other. I don't think he really looked like that; he was just a tough old desert chief who had settled down to pasture his herds in Chanaan, with about three hundred clansmen obeying his orders; outwardly just like any of the local chiefs round there. But if you had met Abraham, this would have struck you about him, that the old man lived in the future. He would tell you God had promised to give the whole land of Chanaan to his descendants; more than that, God had promised that in his Posterity all the nations of the earth should be blessed.

That dream he handed on to his son Isaac, and Isaac to his son Jacob. Jacob, at the end of his life, emigrated with all his family to Egypt, and was much better off there, with a royal grant of some of the best grazing-lands. But when he died, he made his children swear that his bones should be taken back, sooner or later, to the land of Chanaan. To him, too, it was a holy land, this parched strip of the Levantine coast; he wouldn't be buried anywhere else; it was going to be important one day.

His descendants grew unpopular in Egypt. They were reduced to slavery, and set to work building the pyramids. Moses, their great national hero, set them free from this bondage and led them out into the Arabian desert; at the end of forty years they settled down in, and conquered, the same land of Chanaan in which their ancestors had been rather insignificant cattle-owners. Just before he died, Moses made a curious remark. He said that, one day, God would raise up a prophet like himself; to him, said Moses, you must really listen. And from that day onward the Jews were always expecting a prophet to appear who would be a second Moses. And they did have great prophets, Elias and Eliseus and all the rest, but never for a moment did they think that the prophet had come. No, the prophet was somebody who was going to save Israel, to deliver them from their enemies, as Moses had.

Well, time went on, and the Jews thought they would like to have a king. Their first king wasn't a great success; but the second one, King David, became their great national hero. Now here's a curious thing—in all the poetry he wrote, and all the poetry which was written, it may be, by imitators of his, he was only treated as being of importance for one reason. In his family, years later, a King was to arise who was to be a much greater King than David; he was going to rule from one end of the earth to the other. When a king was crowned, in those days, he was anointed with oil; and so they called this great King who was to become the Messiah, the Anointed One. Afterwards, when the Jews learned to talk Greek, as I hope you all will, they translated that into Greek, and the Greek for the Anointed One is CHRISTOS. And from then onwards the Jews didn't simply look forward to a prophet who was to deliver them, they looked forward to a King who was going to rule the world, a King descended from the family of David, and called the Christ.

King David lived in the time of Homer, or thereabouts; what we call, for our own private reasons, a thousand years B.C. Those thousand years that followed were difficult ones for the Jews. The earthly kingdom of the Jews wasn't a great success; they were always getting invaded by powerful armies from Assyria and Babylon, and in the end the whole people, more or less, were carried away into exile. Even when they came back from exile, about five hundred years B.C., they found themselves a very insignificant sort of nation, compared with what they used to be. All through that period the chief figures in Jewish literature were what we call the prophets. The prophets—there it is again, you see. They didn't sit about saying, "How much better things used to be in the time of King David and King Solomon!" No, they still looked to the future; still said, "How splendid things will be when the Christ comes to deliver us!"

And from what the prophets said, flashes here and there, because the prophets aren't very easy to understand, the Jews learnt a lot they hadn't realized before. They found out that the reason why they were always being defeated by their enemies was because they were so wicked; they didn't keep God's law, they oppressed the poor, they worshipped false gods, and so on. And they came to see that the Christ would have to deliver them, not from their enemies, but from their sins; that his reign was going to be a reign of peace and of justice, not a sort of bank holiday which they would spend in crowing over their enemies. And there was a strange story-that part of it they found very difficult to understand—that this King, this Christ who was to come, would have to suffer, would have to make atonement for the sins of his people. And at the same time it began to be clear that this King, this Christ, was not to be an ordinary human being. He was somebody who was coming down from heaven, to judge the world; he would look, the prophets said, like a Son of Man—which meant, of course, that he wouldn't just be an ordinary son of man, or what would be the point of saying that he looked like one? By this time, you see, the hopes of the Jews had grown rather confusing, but they were as strong as ever. And round about the year which we call, for our own private reasons, the year Nought, you find pious Jews described as people who waited for the consolation of Israel; they were expecting the Christ to come, because it was about the time the prophet Daniel had foretold that he would.

Do you know what it is to be trying to open a drawer, and going through a bunch of keys, to see if you can find one which will fit? And how splendid it is when at last one of the keys fits in, as if it had been made for that drawer, and the lock turns without difficulty? So it was here; a key fitted the lock; an event happened which corresponded with all that the Jews had been looking forward to. A baby was born in Bethlehem, the son of a poor woman, who called him JESUS. She was poor, but she was descended from King David; and that got known, so that blind beggars, when he grew up, used to shout after him, "Have mercy on us, thou Son of David." He didn't call himself the Son of David; he used to call himself the Son of Man; to remind people of that Son of Man who was expected to come in judgement. And he claimed to be a prophet, like Moses—greater than Moses, or how could he say, "Moses said this, but I tell you that"? And when he asked his friends who they thought he was, the most intimate of them said, "Thou art the Christ."

He wouldn't let them tell anybody about it at the time; but later, when the chief priests brought him to trial, and asked him, "Art thou the Christ?" he said, "I am; and when you see me again, I shall be coming to earth in judgement." The Son of Abraham, the Son of David, calling himself the Son of Man, claiming to be greater than the prophets, claiming that he had come to found a kingdom, claiming to be the Christ, the Judge of the world—that was Jesus of Nazareth. And because we believe in that claim, we say, "Jesus is the Christ." The baby who was born at Bethlehem is that Christ, that Anointed One from heaven, whom the Jews had been looking forward to all those centuries. The Key had fitted in the lock, and the door swung open, and revealed to us all we wanted to know about the supernatural world, and heaven. and hell, and the forgiveness of our sins.

END of Chapter 5.

(Part 6 to be posted soon.)

Leave a comment