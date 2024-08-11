Part 3, in a limited series.

CHAPTER III: THE FATHER ALMIGHTY

(Please scroll all the way down for the text.)

Part 1 , including the Introduction : CLICK HERE .

(To learn what this book is about, and who wrote it)



Part 2 : CLICK HERE .

Reviewing the Prayer, “The Creed”:

(Note: Non-Catholic Christians do not capitalize the word “Catholic” in the Creed; instead they use the common noun, “catholic,” which in this context means, “universal.”)

If any of us suffer, know that Christ suffered, too — the worst of all kinds.

On Christ’s suffering on the Cross… yet, also the most beautiful being to behold.

This stunning oil painting, with the sculpted quality of the Christ figure, is, to me, the finest rendition of Christ on the Cross. The original at the Museo del Prado in Madrid, Spain, is smaller than I’d expected, for the grandness of the subject matter. Yet, it isn’t exactly a miniature.

[From Prado website]

Dimension Height: 248 cm; Width: 169 cm

That translates into:

H: 97.6 in.; W: 66.5 in. OR 8 ft. 2 in. x 5 1/2 feet

It hangs in an olive-green room on the far wall, and immediately catches your eye even as you pass by the room. (Check out the Museo del Prado video in the link below to view it as it is displayed in the room.)

One can spend a long time before the painting contemplating its artistic qualities as well as its emotional impact and religious significance. (I wore out my already-tired limbs in that room in the unmercifully seat-less Prado Museum. Was it worth it? Absolutely.)

CRISTO CRUCIFICADO (THE CHRIST CRUCIFIED)

by

Diego Velasquez

Ca. 1632. Oil on canvas.

Room 014 at the Museo del Prado.

LEARN MORE:

→ MUSEO DEL PRADO : A brief discussion on this masterpiece can be accessed HERE (includes a brief audioguide entry in English).

→ A beautiful exposition on the artistry of Velazquez vis-a-vis the profound religious subject matter can be read HERE .

And now, to our main topic:

The Creed in Slow Motion

Ronald Knox

III

The Father Almighty

UPON MY word, I believe this is the most difficult clause in the whole of the Credo. Not theoretically; in theory it slips off your tongue, doesn’t it, without giving you a moment’s pause for reflection. Our Father, Almighty—of course God is that; when you have said that you have hardly done more than give a definition of what you mean by “God”. Yes, but in real life what is the thing that most of all tempts people to give up their religion? Why, misfortune, especially when it comes upon them suddenly; or when it comes upon them just when they think they have been behaving well, so that God ought to be in a good temper with them; or when it comes upon them simultaneously from every side, so that it looks as if Providence had singled them out specially for its frowns. At such times, people are more swayed by the feelings of the heart than by the reasonings of the brain. A young wife, for example, who has suddenly lost her husband, will say to herself, “Could God have prevented this happening? If not, he is not Almighty. Did God, then, want this to happen? If so, he is no Father of mine. Father if you will, but if so, he is powerless to help those who trust in him. Almighty if you will, but if so, he is cruel. One or the other, but not both; an Almighty Father would not treat me like that.”

So what we have got to do this afternoon is first of all to see what we mean by saying God is Almighty, and then to see what we mean by calling him our Father, and then to consider how misfortune comes to us, all the same. And I think we have got our work cut out for us.

God is Almighty in the sense that no limits can be imposed on him by anything outside himself. That follows from what we were saying last Sunday. He is the cause of everything, all movement originates from him; nothing, therefore, can happen unless in some sense he wills it. If there are any limits to his activities, they must be limits imposed by himself, not by somebody or something else. And therefore whatever solution we try to find for the mystery of suffering, there is one answer which evidently gets no marks at all. You mustn’t represent God as powerless to prevent human suffering; you mustn’t think of him as a kind of amiable Official up in heaven who is really very sorry about it, but he’s afraid nothing can be done. If you were determined to commit suicide, and (after taking poison) you covered yourself with petrol and set your clothes alight and then jumped from a fourth storey window, cutting your throat as you did so, God could quite easily save your life if he chose to. I don’t suppose for a moment he would want to, so it’s not a safe thing to try; but if he chose to, he could.

When we say that God is Almighty, we mean that he can do anything which is not against reason. God couldn’t create two equal-sized things one of which was larger than the other. But that isn’t to say that he is being hampered by something outside himself. The laws of reason are part of the truth, and the truth is part of himself, or rather is himself; God is truth. God could bring a dead man to life; but, without doing that, he couldn’t prevent a dead man’s wife being a widow. Unless she married again, of course. All that hasn’t much to do with our immediate point; but I thought it might be as well to mention the fact that God can’t do things which contradict themselves, because it is a question which occasionally bothers people.

And at the same time God is our Father. “Doubtless thou art our Father,” the Jews used to say, “though Abraham be ignorant of us, and Israel acknowledge us not;” and St. Paul goes so far as to tell us that all earthly fatherhood takes its name from the fatherhood of God; without him there would be no fatherhood at all. The heathen, although they represented their gods as pretty useless sort of people, used to call them “father;” the word JUPITER only means “father up in the sky”. But the notion we have of God’s Fatherhood comes chiefly from the teaching of our Lord; “your Father who is in heaven” is a phrase constantly on his lips, and you only need to remember a few familiar verses in order to realize what he means by it. God is our Father in the sense that he knows us intimately; “thy Father who sees what is done in secret”—no shams can take him in. He is interested in everything he has made; a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his will. He cares for his creatures Independently of whether they care for him; he makes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, sends his rain on the just and on the unjust. And his purpose is a beneficent purpose; we cannot always see how, but we must take it on faith. A human father will not give a stone to his son when the son asks for bread; how much more will your heavenly Father give wholesome gifts to those who ask him for them? One of the strongest notes in our Lord’s teaching is this emphasis on the way in which we ought to trust God as our Father; the whole of Christianity is built up round it.

But fatherhood, of course, is not a simple term, though it sounds as if it was. Different ages, different periods of civilization, have different ideas about what a father’s duties are, what a father’s rights are. In the old Roman law patria potestas, the father’s authority over his children, was a very far-reaching thing; in certain circumstances a father had a right to put his children to death without having any recourse to law. Your father was somebody who had jolly well got to be obeyed. Whereas nowadays we think of a father as a person whose job it is to devote his whole life to giving us treats. He has to throw a hearth-rug over him and come into the room pretending to be a bear, to amuse us when we are small. We are allowed to go into his bedroom and fiddle with his things when he is shaving, a circumstance which has always made me glad that I am a bachelor. He is pathetically anxious to score good marks with his children, by sending them to the cinema three times a week, and so on. You will see, then, that there is a good deal of difference between the ancient idea of a father and the modern idea of a father. Now, which of these ideas ought we to have in mind when we call Almighty God our Father?

I suppose we ought to strike a line somewhere in between the two estimates. After all, though I know you are the wrong people to say it to, there is such a thing as spoiling one’s children. I know there is a modern theory of education which makes out that you should never say to a child, “Don’t do that.” But when I travel with small children in railway-carriages I am sometimes tempted to think that that sort of thing can be overdone. A father who never says “No” has, commonly, a spoilt child. Think for a moment what that phrase, “a spoilt child,” means. It doesn’t just mean that the child grows up a nuisance to its parents. It means that the essential nature of the child is warped, is pushed out of its true pattern, is allowed to go bad, like fruit on a fruit-tree which is not picked in time. If your parents spoil you, you become something like those purple potatoes with holes in them, instead of those nice white or pink potatoes which you put into the basket. It is the job of parents, unless they are rich enough to pay nuns to do it for them, to train their children to alter their nature in the right direction. And God is training you and me. If he gave us absolutely everything we asked for; if you had only to kneel down and say, “Please, God, I want a holiday tomorrow,” and he would always put it into the nuns’ heads to give you a holiday next day, for no particular reason, then it would not be long before you would become a spoilt child. You would become very selfish, and unpleasantly conceited, and uncommonly lazy. God is altering our natures all the time, is turning us into the kind of people he wants us to be; he wouldn’t be our true Father otherwise. That alone would be enough to warn us that, in this imperfect world, we have got to take the rough with the smooth.

I say, “in this imperfect world,” because after all we are fallen creatures. Our nature, ever since the Fall, tends to go wrong, and if it is to be saved from going wrong it has to be saved by discipline, by coming up against unpleasant things in life as well as pleasant things. But there is another reason why the Fall makes the world a more uncomfortable place for you and me than it was for Adam and Eve in Paradise. God has given us free will, and that means giving us the freedom to interfere with one another’s lives. I daresay you know the old problem, What would happen if an irresistible ram met an immovable post? I don’t mean a male sheep, I mean a battering ram. Well, the answer to that problem is that God couldn’t make an irresistible ram and at the same time make an immovable post. It’s one of the things which, as I was saying just now, even God can’t do, because it is a contradiction in terms. And in the same way God can’t give us the freedom to hurt one another without giving us, at the same time, the opportunity to be hurt. He couldn’t give free will to King Herod without putting the Holy Innocents in danger of being massacred. Of course, you may say that he might interfere at the last moment, by a miracle if necessary, to prevent the wickedness of certain human beings doing harm to other human beings. But obviously if he always did that, free will would become a farce. There is bound to be suffering in a fallen world where human beings have free will, because they will inflict suffering on one another. To that extent God does limit his own Almighty power. He lets us do harm to one another, because if he didn’t, the gift of free will would become meaningless.

“Yes,” you say, “that’s all very well, but you can’t explain all the suffering in the world like that. When you come across a person who has to spend whole years of his or her life bearing the tortures of a painful disease, or when a flourishing town is suddenly turned into a heap of ruins by an earthquake, you can’t blame human free will for that. Nobody can be held responsible for tragedies of that kind except the God who is all-powerful—therefore he could have prevented it, who is our Father—therefore he must have wanted to prevent it.” But it must be repeated—suffering can be good for us, because it is a discipline we need; it helps to turn us into the kind of people God wants us to be. He wants us to be detached from earthly things, and it would be difficult for us to be like that if we always had our own way. He wants us to learn patience—and how should we learn patience if we had nothing to endure? He wants us to trust him blindly, and the very condition of such trust as that is that we should not know, and should not ask to know, why he treats us as he does. He wants us to be humble, and how should we cultivate humility if our plans always went right? All that we can see, I hope, without much difficulty; but there is more to it than that.

Suffering is a debt which we owe to God in satisfaction for our sins, as the punishment of our sins. He has made us moral beings; and a moral being is distinguished, not merely by having free will, so that he can choose between right and wrong; he is held responsible for the choice, and has to atone for it by Punishment if he chooses wrong. God could have heaved you and me up. into heaven like so many sacks of coal, but he wasn’t going to do that. It would have been unworthy of our dignity as human beings. No, you and I are to settle our score with him, before we get to heaven, by undergoing suffering either in this world or in Purgatory beyond. “You are my child,” he says, “and because you are my child, I am not going to treat you as a dumb thing, to be pushed about unwillingly this way and that. Your will is to be made one with mine; and in order that this may happen, your will must accept, from me, the punishment which your sins have deserved. So, when I promote you to the happiness of heaven, there will be no ugly gap between your will and mine, no discrepancy between us that has to be smoothed away. As a punished sinner, you will fit in naturally in an order of things where my will is perfectly obeyed—not otherwise.” It isn’t easy for us, perhaps, to understand that; but that, I think, is how the Saints would explain it to us.

The Saints, indeed, would tell us more than that. They would tell us that Jesus Christ suffered, and therefore it is an honour for his servants to be allowed to suffer, and unite their sufferings with his, like our Lady standing at the foot of the Cross. They would tell us why it is that it is so often the best people we know, not the most wicked or the most selfish people we know, that have most in the way of hardships to bear. It is because the good people want to suffer, want to be like Christ. . . . I am afraid you and I are very far from feeling like that, and whenever we are afflicted with a slight bilious headache we complain that we are being very badly treated. And we think afterwards, “How awful it would be if I had to suffer really cruel pain, through long illness or ill-treatment, when I put up such a poor show over a slight setback like this!” I hope we may comfort ourselves with this thought; people who have experience in such matters, doctors and nurses and so on, will tell you that on the whole, as a general thing, people who have a great deal to suffer are very good about it; very brave, very unwilling to complain, resigned, more than you would think possible, to the lot which Providence has chosen for them. Let us hope that it will be so with you and me, when the time comes.

God is Almighty, but he couldn’t make a world in which people were free to kill one another without making it a world in which people are liable to get killed; that would be inconceivable. God is our Father, but because we are fallen children he disciplines us to prevent us becoming spoilt children; punishes us to make us his children more than ever, because if we accept our punishment we associate ourselves with the atonement which Jesus Christ made for us; more his children than ever, because we win the right to say, when heaven opens for us, “See, Father, I have performed my task of reparation, and here I am.”

END of Chapter 3.

(Part 4 to be posted soon.)

Leave a comment