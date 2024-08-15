Hoping to edify readers on the significance and implications of every line in the Creed, the Credo, or the “I Believe…” in our beliefs and daily lives, with help from Monsignor Ronald Knox.

Part 4, in a limited series.

CHAPTER IV: MAKER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH

(Please scroll all the way down for the text.)

Part 1 , including the Introduction : CLICK HERE .

(To learn what this book, The Creed in Slow Motion , is about, and who wrote it)

Part 2 : CLICK HERE .

Part 3 : CLICK HERE .

Reviewing the Prayer, “The Creed”:

(Note: Non-Catholic Christians do not capitalize the word “Catholic” in the Creed; instead they use the common noun, “catholic,” which in this context means, “universal.”)

Depiction of Heaven [Church Triumphant] (top half) and Earth [Church Militant] (lower half).

Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (Fresco)

Raphael (1509-10)

This fresco is located in the Apostolic Palace, the Vatican.

… the fresco of the so-called Disputation of the Most Holy Sacrament, the title of which should more rightly be that of the Triumph of Religion. At the sides of the Most Holy Trinity (with God the Father, Christ between the Virgin and St John the Baptist, and the Holy Spirit in the centre) is the Triumphant Church, with patriarchs and prophets of the Old Testament alternated with apostles and martyrs, seated in a hemicycle on the clouds. The personages are (from left to right for the viewer). St Peter, Adam, St John the Evangelist, David, St Laurence, Judas Maccabees, St Stephen, Moses, St James the elder, Abraham, St Paul. On the ground, at the sides of the altar on which the Most Holy Sacrament dominates, is the Militant Church. On the marble thrones closest to the altar sit four Fathers of the Latin Church: St Gregory the Great (a portrait of Julius II), St Jerome, St Ambrose and St Augustine. Some other figures have the physiognomy of historical personages. We recognize the portrait of Sixtus IV (Julius II's uncle) in the pontiff furthest to the right, of Dante Alighieri behind him and of Fra Angelico in the monk on the extreme left.

How frescoes are created (and why they can’t be displayed at, say, the Vatican Museums!):

Fresco painting, method of painting water-based pigments on freshly applied plaster, usually on wall surfaces. The colours, which are made by grinding dry-powder pigments in pure water, dry and set with the plaster to become a permanent part of the wall. Fresco painting is ideal for making murals because it lends itself to a monumental style, is durable, and has a matte surface.

“God’s Creation” = Paradise

[I searched for the identity of the painter, to no avail. Not sure of the actual title, too.]

→ Now, to the main topic: 👇 👇 👇

The Creed in Slow Motion

Ronald Knox

IV

Maker of heaven and earth

WHEN WE were discussing the clause, “I believe in God,” I pointed out to you that the world must have been created by God; there was no other account you could give of it. When you turn that sentence the other way round, and say, “God created the world,” you come up against one of the most unaccountable things that could possibly have happened. Why did God want to create the world? From all eternity to all eternity he lives in heaven, utterly self-sufficient; nothing outside himself could possibly contribute to the happiness and to the glory that is his. Why did he want there to be anything else? It's no good telling me that he must have been lonely with nobody to know, nobody to know him, with nobody to love, nobody to love him. Because, you see, the doctrine of the Holy Trinity knocks all that argument on the head. From all eternity the Mind of God produced a Thought; a Thought equal to, and worthy of, itself. That is what we mean by the Divine Word, the second Person of the Blessed Trinity. And in the same instant, between that Divine Mind and that Divine Thought, Love sprang into existence, a Love which flowed back and forth, in perfcct measure, between those two. And so a third Person enriches the life of the Godhead, that eternal Love which we call the Holy Spirit. There is no loneliness, then, imaginable in God's existence; the Divine Life would have full scope for its activities, even if there were nothing else.

No, there is no really satisfactory account of why Creation ever happened. We know that it did, because here we are. But the most the theologians can tell us is that it is the nature of goodness to diffuse itself, so that God uses Creation as a kind of reservoir for the overflow of his inexhaustible love. We can't, after all, form any real picture in our minds of what “we mean by creating.” You and I never make anything; we only rearrange things that are there already. You didn't really make a rabbit hutch; you only got hold of an old umbrella-stand or something and smashed it up and put the bits together again; you didn't MAKE anything that wasn't there before. But when God made heaven and earth there was nothing there before; God simply called them into existence. Perhaps the nearest we can get to imagining what the act of creation means is to think of a person writing a poem, say, or a book. I don't know whether any of you write poems yet; but if you do you will know what I mean. It isn't like taking a piece of French and turning it into a piece of English; or taking one set of figures and dividing them by another and getting a third set of figures and writing “Ans.” after them. No, when you have written a poem, something, you feel, has come into existence; English literature is richer than it was before, though perhaps not much richer than it was before. When God creates, something which had only been a thought in his mind takes shape on the canvas of real existence.

And perhaps that comparison makes it a little easier for us to understand why God created anything. I mean, when you wrote your poem, it wasn't exactly that you wanted to write the poem; the poem (so to speak) wanted to be written. The guinea-pig (or whatever it was) affected your fancy in such a way that you couldn’t feel happy until the poem was written. When you showed it to a friend, that was perhaps vanity on your part; and when you write your first novel, and send it to somebody who is very busy already, with a note saying, “I enclose a novel in 856 type-written pages, I wonder if you would mind just reading through it and telling me whether you think it is any good” —that will probably mean a certain amount of vanity on your part. But merely getting the thing down on paper isn't vanity; it's just the craving for self-expression. God can't have a craving for anything; but perhaps we may compare that overflowing of his goodness which resulted in creation, very distantly, to what happens when an author simply “has” to write.

“Maker of heaven and earth”—does heaven mean just the sky and the stars and so on? I don't think so; the Nicene Creed, the Credo we say at Mass, calls God “the Creator of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible;” and I imagine that here, too, “heaven” means the supernatural order, the world which we can't see, even through a telescope. You see, when we said “I believe in God,” we were letting ourselves in for rather more than we bargained for. There had to be a God to explain our existence and the existence of the world we see around us. But when God revealed himself to us, he explained that this world we see around us isn't the whole of his creation, isn't nearly the whole of his creation. It's only a tiny corner of it, hardly worth mentioning. When you see an iceberg in the Atlantic it looks like a sort of mound of ice floating on the top of the water. But really there is much, much more of the iceberg floating under the water, which you don't see. So it is with God's creation; we see just the tip of it, as it were, a few million stars among which our planet is rather insignificant. Underneath all that and supporting all that is a supernatural world we can't see. We only know about it from revelation, and even so, very little.

God has just lifted up a corner of the curtain, and given us a peep behind it, very much as one gives a small child a peep into the room where the Christmas tree is, to satisfy its curiosity, before the actual event comes off. We just know that there are angels, pure spirits with no body, who serve God day and night, and who are looking after us all the time; that there are fallen angels, God’s enemies and ours; that there is a heaven for us to win, a hell for us to avoid, a Purgatory for us to get through with as little of delay as possible. Having shown us that much, God lets the curtain fall again, and says, “You'll have plenty of time to look at all that later on.”

I say, we only know about these things by revelation. But of course our unaided reason might have guessed that there was something of the kind. If God was going to create, why should he create nothing except material things which you and I could see out of two holes in our face? If he was going to make you and me who have both souls and bodies, and guinea-pigs which have bodies but no souls, wasn’t it to be expected that he should make other beings which have souls (or rather spirits) but no bodies? And that is what the angels are.

At the same time, all this talk of an invisible world does make one feel rather uncomfortable. Creation seemed rather a cosy sort of affair when it just meant God and your soul and the world of matter. The world of matter might be very vast; there might be systems on systems of planets much bigger than ours, but that didn’t matter much, because, after all, planets haven’t got souls. The planet Venus may be much bigger than you, but after all it’s you who have the advantage, because you can point up in the sky and say, “That's the planet Venus,” whereas the planet Venus can't point down at you and say, “That's Mary Jane.” But when you read about the holy Angels, “Ten thousand times ten thousand ministered unto him,” and so on, it does make you feel rather small. God, you feel, can’t have much need of Mary Jane when he has got all these cherubim and seraphim to pay him worship. Creation, instead of being a cosy little affair, has become a large, draughty sort of place in which you feel lost. And you almost wish that when God set about creating things, he hadn’t done it on such a magnificent scale. You would like to be rather more in the centre of the stage instead of being given a walk-on part.

Well, we’ve got to keep a sense of proportion about all that. And I think the main thing to remember is this—that your soul is a special creation. When a fresh guinea-pig comes into existence, God doesn’t have to create anything exactly; I think that is the implication in the first chapter of Genesis, where God says to the fishes and the birds and the beasts, “Increase and multiply,” as if he meant, “I'm not going to go on creating fresh guinea-pigs.” And that's how your body came into existence. But your soul, you see, is quite different; you didn’t get that from your parents. God created it specially, for your body; created it out of nothing, just as he created the worlds. He wasn’t bound to do that. It’s true, it would have been very awkward if he hadn’t, because that would have meant a human being without a soul, a thing which has never happened yet! But it was his will to create you; his eternal goodness overflowed again, this time into you. He thought of you specially, and he still thinks of you specially, just as much as if he had no angels to worship him and to serve him.

Let’s remember this, though: that when you create something it belongs to you. If you wrote a poem, and I found it lying about, and sent it up to the Tablet signed R. A. Knox, and got some money for it, you could bring an action against me at law. And because God created you, you belong absolutely to God. If one of your friends says, “You might give me half that apple,” it is possible for you to reply, “I shall please myself about that.” I don't mean that that is a very nice way of putting it, but you are within your rights. But if God tells you he wants you to do something, or wants you not to do something, it’s terrible that you should reply, “I shall please myself about that.” God owns you; he is what you are for; to do his will is something that ought to come much more naturally to you than doing your own will. And however much he may interfere in your life, God is within his rights. If you have written a poem in which you’ve called the guinea-pig a funny pig, and then you come to the conclusion that that isn’t a very good rhyme, and you change it to ‘skinny pig,” you are within your rights; it’s your poem, and you can alter it if you want to. Just so God made you what you are, made the framework in which your life is to be lived; and if (say) he allows a person who was once rich to become poor, or a person who was once beautiful to be disfigured by an accident, he is only doing what he has a right to do; the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.

Meanwhile, I hope you won’t ask me to tell you why God has made heaven and earth as he has made them and not somehow else. I’m not here to answer the question, Why did God make ear-wigs? or the question, Couldn’t God have made the wart-hog rather more presentable while he was about it? We aren’t, it seems to me, in any position to answer questions like that. In the first place, because we don’t know what kind of place the world would have been if Adam hadn’t fallen-or, if you like to put it in that way, what kind of place the world would have been if God hadn’t, when he created Adam, foreseen Adam’s fall, The account of the Fall in Genesis definitely seems to imply that the thorns and briers which give such trouble to the farmer and the gardener weren’t meant to be there originally, or weren’t meant to be so uncommonly vigorous and difficult to get rid of. For all I know, in an unfallen world there wouldn't have been any ear-wigs. But quite apart from these theological speculations, it’s very difficult, merely as a matter of human philosophy, to supply alternative programmes for the kind of world God might have made if he hadn’t made this one. If you sit down and try to do it, with a pencil and a piece of paper, I think you will find your proposed world is either something very tame or something very fantastic. All you can say is that God has made a world rich in variety; and a world in which a whole lot of species that used to exist, like the mammoth or the dodo, have been allowed to die out. All of which suggests to my mind the profusion of fancy which you would expect from a great artist; there is a sort of splendid carelessness about creation as we know it which almost seems meant to remind us—you get that worked out in the book of Job—that God’s thoughts are not as our thoughts, and his workmanship does not abide the question of critics with limited minds like yours and mine.

Meanwhile, God has made heaven and earth for you. Whether things present, or things to come, St. Paul says, all are yours. We live in this world surrounded by his creatures, and by creatures I don’t mean earwigs or guinea-pigs specially, but the whole of our life here and the opportunities it gives us. Creatures exist to remind us of God and make us think how much greater the Maker must be than the things he has made; how much more irresistible his power must be than the power of the whirlwind, how much more captivating his beauty must be than the beauty of the Sunset. Creatures exist so that we can enjoy them and be grateful for them; so that when we have had a holiday we can go to bed thanking God, with a glow in our hearts, for all his goodness to us. Creatures exist so that we may make a right and wise use of them, mortifying ourselves and disciplining our appetites instead of being selfish about them, and making pigs of ourselves over them. All that is true of God’s earthly creatures; but meanwhile, God made heaven as well as earth, and not only earth, but heaven, is ours, is meant for us to enjoy. Even now, the protection of the holy angels and the prayers of our Blessed Lady and all the Saints are available to us, because we are his children. How much more thrilling it will be when one day, please God, we put Purgatory behind us, and find, in heaven, the end for which we were really created, the existence which really satisfies the longings of our nature! Only then will the Artist put the finishing touches to his work; only then shall we be able to admire the grand scale of it, the perfect symmetry of it. The curtain will be drawn aside, and the Author of all that exists will stand there to take our applause.

END of Chapter 4.

(Part 5 to be posted soon.)

Leave a comment