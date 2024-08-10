Part 2, in a limited series.

CHAPTER II: I BELIEVE IN GOD (2)

Part 1 , including the Introduction is here:👇

(To learn what this book is about, and who wrote it)



Reviewing the Prayer:

(Note: Non-Catholic Christians do not capitalize the word “Catholic” in the Creed; instead they use the common noun, “catholic,” which in this context means, “universal.”)

Tapestry: “The Apostles Creed”

(Metropolitan Museum of Art Collection)

European

ca. 1550–1600

Each of the fifteen compartments in this tapestry contains a single scene representing an article of the Apostles’ Creed, a set of declarations of Christian belief dating back to the fourth century. One of few surviving tapestries to depict this subject, this piece is unique for its inclusion of every article in a single hanging, without any accompanying inscriptions. The straightforward, even provincial design of the compositions makes them easily legible, unfolding like a comic strip from top to bottom. The series opens with God creating heaven and earth and ends with an image of everlasting life. Within the context of the church, such tapestries offered visual lessons that would have been used in religious instruction.

The Creed in Slow Motion

Ronald Knox

II

I BELIEVE IN GOD (2)

WHEN ADAM and Eve first sinned, in Paradise, it was their instinct to avoid the presence of their Creator. It’s not easy, and I don’t think it’s very important, to decide how much the details in that story are to be taken quite literally, and how much we may think of them as a poetic description of what happened. But what we are told is that they heard the voice of the Lord God walking in the garden in the afternoon air, and they were afraid; so they hid themselves among the trees of the garden. If we find it difficult to be certain how literally we ought to take the details of the story, we are not tempted to doubt, for a moment, that the story is true. For this story of the Fall is a story we live through, most of us, not once but many times in the course of our lives. It is a drama in which we ourselves are the actors, and the story repeats itself. When we have sinned, the thought of God makes us feel uncomfortable, and we try to forget it. And the human race, which is always sinning, is always trying to forget God. Man tries to shut himself up, hide himself away, in this forest of created things which God has given us for our enjoyment; he tries to pretend to himself that God doesn’t exist. But, as he looks out through the long avenues of the tree trunks, first down one, then down another, he sees at the end of each vista the same sight; it is the face of God. He cannot get away from God even when he wants to.

What do I mean? Why, this; that even if no revelation had come to us through Jesus Christ, we should still have to admit, if we would be honest with ourselves, the existence of God—however unwelcome that thought might be. The creatures that surround us, and our own life in this world of creatures, lead us to the acknowledgement that God exists. If we take any of our favourite trains of thought, and follow it out far enough, it spreads away into the distance like some forest ride, and we see, very far off, God at the end of it.

It’s an inveterate habit of man to ask "Why? Most of us have been told off about it in the nursery, and discouraged from doing it. I remember once travelling in the train with a small boy who pointed to the clock in Banbury station and asked, "What does that clock say?" And the mother said, “It’s a quarter to two”. And the small boy said, “Why is it a quarter to two?” A child like that grows up into a scientist, and spends its whole life asking why. All our science comes from the human habit of asking for the reason of everything, our ineradicable belief that every event must have a cause. And when we’ve pushed that habit as far as it will go, all we have done is to weave long chains of causes, each one depending on the next. Why did you twist your ankle? Because the low gate into the garden was shut when you didn’t expect it to be. Why was it shut? To keep the little pigs out. Why were the little pigs running loose? Because there wasn’t enough feed for them if they were put in a sty. Why wasn’t there enough feed for them? Because ships get torpedoed in the Atlantic. Why do ships get torpedoed in the Atlantic? Because we are at war with Germany. Why are we at war with Germany? And so on. The series of causes stretches back and back, and you never get to the end of it. But, you see, it can’t really be infinite. Because an infinite series of causes all depending on one another wouldn’t be a sufficient explanation of anything. Somewhere, at the end of that chain, there must be a First Cause which is not caused by anything which went before it. And that First Cause is God. His face looks down at us, as we try to run away from him, looks down this long avenue of causality, and reminds us that he made us; we did not make ourselves.

“All right,” says the scientist, “we won’t talk about causes and effects, if it has these uncomfortable consequences. We will content ourselves with observing the pattern of things as we find it in our experience; the wonderful order there is in nature, and so on.” But, you see, that doesn’t make them any better off. Order can only be the expression of a mind; and who was it that put that order into nature, which we discover with our scientific instruments? If you take a razor-blade, and a blade of grass, and put them under a powerful microscope, you’ll find that the edge of a razor—blade isn’t really straight at all; it’s all hopelessly jagged and uneven, so that you can’t imagine why your father doesn’t cut himself shaving every morning instead of just some mornings. But the blade of grass is still absolutely even all along, not a dent in it. Now, who did that? Not you or I. The more we try to map out the pattern of nature, the more are we driven to the conclusion that it exhibits the working of a Mind greater than any human mind. And this creative Mind we have to call God. We have looked along a fresh avenue of experience, and still we see his face looking down at us through the trees.

That’s the story we read in the world around us. If we look, instead, at ourselves, at the place we human beings occupy in the universe, it’s the same thing. Man asks himself, “What am I here for? The cow is here to give me milk, the sheep are here to give me wool, the bees are here to give me honey—I am here, to give who what?” Have you ever asked yourself, “What am I for? What is the use of my existing?” Perhaps you think you have an easy answer, by saying,

“Oh, I exist to keep my mother happy; she’d be frightfully upset if anything happened to me”. Yes, but then, what does she exist for? Don’t say, “She exists to keep me happy”; that gets us back into a circle, like that silly game where about a dozen people all sit on one another’s knees, number twelve sitting on the knees of number one, and then one falls down and you all fall down. I daresay you know the game; a nice quiet game for the dormitory. If, on the other hand, you say that your mother exists to keep your father happy, then we shall have to ask what he exists for, and so on and on endlessly. In the last resort there must be Somebody for whom, to serve whose purposes, everything else exists; and that Somebody must be God. His face looking at us again, down this new avenue in the forest.

Or perhaps man asks himself, “What is all this about right and wrong? What do I mean when I say, It is my duty to do this or that? It isn’t, very often, what I want to do; we very seldom refer to duty except when we are talking of something we don’t want to do. Duty is only an abstract word; are we, living human beings, going to have our conduct dictated to us by a mere abstraction? No, the thing which we don’t like not to do, yet isn’t our will, must be somebody else’s will for us; whose?” In the long run there must be Somebody whose will is the only thing that matters, for any human being in the world. And that Somebody must be God. One more avenue, and still the same face looking down at us; there is no getting away from it, whichever way we turn.

God as the First Cause which lies behind all other causes, God as the Mind which expresses itself in the pattern of creation, God as the Last End or Purpose for which everything else exists, God as the supreme Will which imposes moral duties on mankind—always, you see, if we try to run away from God, we shall see him in the distance like that, an uncomfortable Fact in the background. But only if we try to run away from him. . . . If we want God, if we try to find him, then the process is quite easy, and we find him, not at a distance, but close to us; not an uncomfortable fact, but a comforting Friend.

You are made up of matter and spirit. Your body, the thing which is in the way when somebody runs into you on the stairs, is matter. Your soul, the thing in you which thinks, the thing in you which loves, is spirit. Which belongs to a higher order, your body or your soul? Your soul obviously: it gives you a richer life than the animals have; your rabbits, for example, can’t do the multiplication table or write home, as you can. Spirit, then, is a higher order than matter; rules it, is the explanation of it. But your spirit doesn’t rule the universe, isn’t the explanation of the universe; nor is mine, nor is Hitler’s. There must be, then, a Spirit which rules this universe of matter, and a Spirit not confined and limited as yours and mine are; that is God. Now, all day long your attention is directed outwards towards the world of matter; your food and the sunshine and the aeroplanes flying overhead. Look inwards instead; look into your own soul; there is God. He is present to your soul, just as the sunshine is present to your body, only much closer. How could it be otherwise? Spirit is not confined by space; therefore distance cannot divide you from God. God is unlimited, therefore he is everywhere; you can’t be separated from God. The only thing that divides us from him is the fact that we don’t think about him enough, don’t love him as we ought to. You don’t have to think of him as far away at the end of a long avenue. He’s here.

Not believe in God? Of course you do; you couldn’t believe in yourself otherwise; you couldn’t call your soul your own. And as a rule people who don’t believe in God don’t believe in themselves, can’t call their souls their own; that is how they come to believe in Hitler or some nonsense of that kind. “But,” you say, “if the fact of God’s existence is so obvious, where is the necessity of believing in it? Surely belief only comes in where there’s something you can t prove for yourself, something you have to take on trust?” Well, it’s quite true that the Church doesn’t expect us to believe in God merely because Jesus Christ has revealed him to us; the fact that God exists is something, she tells us, which we ought to be able to find out for ourselves. What Jesus Christ has done is to reveal to us more clearly WHAT God is— that he is our Father, for example; we shall have to talk about that next Sunday.

Meanwhile, it’s important that we should go on reminding ourselves that we believe in God; not so much because it is difficult to believe that he exists as because it is difficult to realize that he exists. Our minds turn, don’t they, so naturally towards creatures, and away from God. Ever since the Fall the human mind is like a dog’s-eared corner in one of your books—you know how one is continually straightening it out, and always finding that it has turned down again by the next time the book is opened. We have been warped out of the straight ever since the Fall; we are always thinking about creatures, about our comforts, about our plans, about our fellow-men, and our minds only travel back to God if we turn them, by a deliberate act, towards him. And so we have got to go on reminding ourselves, “I believe in God”, or we should find it difficult to remember he was there at all. It is such a long time since we thought about him last, and he—he is so quiet about it.

Well, I expect you are still thinking we haven’t got very far with the Credo. Last week we only managed the words “I believe”, and even this week we’ve only got as far as “I believe in God”; there’s not much to get excited about so far. . . . You’re so wrong, if you think that, so absolutely wrong! There couldn’t possibly be anything more exciting than the news, “God exists”; it turns everything right round, makes everything fall into place, redresses the balance. What matters is no longer ME, but God. He, not I, is the centre of existence; his will matters, not mine; it is what he thinks about things, what he thinks about people, that makes the difference, not what I think about them; his glory, not my glory, is to be the thing I live for; a hundred years hence, when you and I are dead and gone, it will still matter whether the human race is free or enslaved, is happy or miserable, because there will still be a God reigning in heaven, then as now.

Forgive me, you can’t understand all that. Not because you are stupid, but because you are young. When you are young, you can always fall back on yourself for company, unless you are a very melancholy kind of person. When you go to bed at night, and can’t get to sleep yet, you can be quite happy thinking about your own plans and your own pleasures, your own friends and your own ambitions; you can lie there day-dreaming, and tell yourself stories about what you are going to do when you grow up, and what sort of man you are going to marry. But when you’ve had fifty years and more of your own company, it ceases to be quite so enjoyable—you’ve got bored with it. And that breeds a dreadful loneliness inside the human soul, unless the human soul has learned, and has managed to remember, and still believes, that God exists. You have begun to see yourself as a pretty second-rate sort of article; your prospects of getting your way over this and that don’t seem so frightfully important; your judgement of things and of people doesn’t seem to matter so much; what the map of Europe will be like in a hundred years’ time is a speculation that doesn’t much interest you. THEN, to believe that God exists means that you have something—better still, that you have somebody—to fall back upon; everything still matters, because there is God’s will to be taken into account, God’s glory to be considered. “I BELIEVE IN GOD”; forty years from now, if you keep then the faith you have now, you will be thanking God that God exists.

END of Chapter 2.

(Part 3 to be posted soon.)

Leave a comment