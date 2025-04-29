Never Thought I'd See the Day...
... that Catherine Austin Fitts would go "mainstream"-- kinda....!
Have been a reader and follower (off and on, but mostly on), for over 12 years now.
I’ve pretty much followed her guiding principles in many decisions I’ve taken, I find. Which probably has kept me out of a lot of trouble in the last decade.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency
12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation
16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West
25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements
29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space
32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?
35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US
44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources
56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?
58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing
1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan
1:13:20 The Housing Crisis
1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times
1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion
1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger
1:39:36 Global Money Laundering
1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?
I’m on a road trip driving up to NoCA. I just listened to this interview with CAF and Tucker this afternoon! It was very good! And eye opening as well. I have heard some of her “stories” before, but fun to hear them again.
I like to listen to Tucker Carlson when I’m in my car doing longer drives. He is a great interviewer… he lets the guests talk.