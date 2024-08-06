The current geopolitical developments on the other side of the world to the USA are not known to the majority of Americans, and are not reported in US media.

Did you know that Blinken is visiting SE Asia right now? Victoria Nuland visited there in the last few years — already an alarming sign.

What’s happening in Japan and Taiwan vis-a-vis the USA?

Why is the Philippines being militarized like crazy right now?

Know the FACTS about what’s really happening, and what’s happened in the 20th century to this ex-colony of the USA after the so-called “independence” in July 1946, right after the Second World War.

The FACTS and the IMPLICATIONS of these acts mentioned below by Dr. Malindog-Uy are never mentioned to Americans in our mainstream media. Not even the alternative media are interested in these things.

IS THE PHILIPPINES GOING TO BE THE UKRAINE OF ASIA?

PLEASE LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW BELOW IN FULL w.r.t. Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Russia, and the USA.

(Lena Petrov’s article reposted in full.)

NATO's New Victim: Missiles Deployed, $500 Million in Military Aid, New US Proxy & Offensive Military Buildup | Dr. A.Malingdog-Uy

Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy, an academic, prolific writer and researcher, joined me to discuss how the Philippines is slowly becoming "the next Ukraine" and what it means for the region and beyond.

The United States recently deployed mid-range advanced missile systems and pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines. As geopolitical rivalry between the US and China increases, the Indo-Pacific region is being deliberately groomed for a new proxy conflict.

Is the Philippines becoming a geopolitical proxy? Why is the United States deploying missiles to the Philippines and along with weapons, providing million dollars in military aid? In the interview, Anna and I will discuss these and other very important developments.

