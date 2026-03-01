An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

My Gosh, He Actually Said This!

I trust this isn’t AI… cuz it sure could pass for another of those idiocy-filled memes that people make up.
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Mar 01, 2026
Source.

And the Persians in the diaspora are A-OK with this?

Does one even laugh or cry?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture