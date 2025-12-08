Note: Post may be truncated in your email. Please click through to read the piece online, and to get updates and any corrections that may be made after publication.

And, what was the “surprise,” you ask?

It was finding out that a copy of The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History (1st edition ) was among the reading materials brought by the brave and intelligent truthteller, the young NHS resident physician, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, with her to jail.

“Jail?” you ask — for what?

Yes, jail! Alas, it happened under these crazy circumstances befalling more and more ‘selected’ people these days.

“Jail”! For what “crime”?

That of speaking out with facts against the continuing Israeli genocide.

Dr Aladwan is Palestinian-British.

This is just the latest harassment against her. She was arrested again by police, giving in to pressure from a certain powerful, ethnocentric ‘lobby’ group lording it over the UK General Medical Council and various British institutions.

Thus, the doctor is thrown into prison for exercising her free speech rights — a dangerous action when it comes to the “Israel”-Palestinian issue.

(Scroll further down to read her own tweet about her unending saga against those who would silence and punish her for speaking truth in a world covered with lies, cowering in fear of the tribe. Whom you are not allowed to call “powerful” because they hold the levers of power. Or something.)

Oh, but what a lovely thing to see!

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1997077818451415255?s=20

( Also click HERE for TJRS on archive.org. On the right in the pic is the Holy Book of Muslims, the Quran. )

That tweet by Dr Aladwan drew a delighted response from the book’s author, Catholic intellectual, speaker, podcaster and writer, E Michael Jones :

… the doctor’s reply:

Who is she?

Her Twitter profile:

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh

These are her “crimes”.

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1961108894941614159?s=20

Then, these bold tweets from July.

→ (I’ve no idea what the other tweet cited by Dr Aladwan in the top tweet said, as that account is now gone.)

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1950483334225682566?s=20

→ The second tweet’s assertions are fully backed by the facts, presented in a long, must-read thread.)

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1942549942205382683?s=20

And these posts calling out those Jewish groups that call themselves “anti-Zionist”.

Yet, they continually put their Jewish feelings and their Jewishness at the centre of their “protests”, implying showing that they are “good Jews” is paramount in their supposed “fight” against Zionism. Yet most of these groups do nothing to stop the Zionists’ actual actions that continually violate Palestinians’ rights and international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1997328802024673740?s=20

AND —

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1952051041945416096?s=20

On December 4, ‘they” finally went ahead and arrested Dr Aladwan — supposedly for this speech given 4 months ago.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP to listen to it on Twitter.

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1996948951849644195?s=20

This was what they did in this recent raid on her home:

https://x.com/doctor_rahmeh/status/1997648298274865652?s=20

→ What I also find heartening when browsing Dr Aladwan’s Twitter Timeline is this:

She may be Muslim, but she does not fail to features stories and clips about what’s happening with the Christian Palestinians in the Occupied Territories, too.

.

Well, this latest unexpected but eminently sensible “literary connection” forged quietly between a Muslim (Dr Aladwan) and a Catholic (EMJ), serves as a good segue to Kevin Barrett’s latest episode of False Flag Weekly News .

One must seriously consider Kevin’s contention that Christians and Muslims actually have a common foe, contrary to the Jew-vs.-Muslim and Christian-vs.-Muslim narratives that have been imposed upon us all, promoted by the mainstream media, publishing, entertainment and educational worlds that are controlled by the usual cabal. It can help us understand the whys for the cruel and unnecessary wars the US has waged in the Middle East in recent decades, costing the lives, limbs, and psyches of millions (on all sides).

Note, too, that in the Babylonian Talmud (primary text of oral law; rabbinical writings on Jewish law and tradition that some say take precedence over the Torah, which are the five books of Moses), it is stated that, as punishment for His practising sorcery, idol worship, and leading people astray, Jesus is now in Hell for all time, sitting in a pot of boiling excrement.

Source . Also see THIS.

Some say that the many translations of the Talmud online are never completely reliable, with some bits intentionally hidden from non-Jews. (Look up this article to hear from a rabbi talk about rabbis’ evasion when it comes to the insulting passages about Jesus.) Others (all Jewish) claim that the “Yeshua” mentioned refers to other people with that common name and not Jesus, with writings revealing supposedly discrepant timeframes.

Confusion seems to have arisen on this topic. (Deliberately devised? Yet, are the rabbis to be trusted in all this? Is deceit outside their usual ploy for non-Jews?) So, take that for what it’s worth, whose value I cannot say for sure.

In contrast, while the Quran does not consider Jesus Christ as God, nor recognizes His divine nature, the Muslim Holy Book does see Jesus as a great prophet who was born of a virgin and had the gift of performing miracles.

I may not concur with every detail and idea that Kevin posits in the essay below, but the larger picture he paints does not sound unreasonable at all.

Whose enemy? Everybody’s!

Dec 07, 2025

[ EXCERPTS ]

Here’s the big secret that Western mainstream media isn’t telling you: Israel’s biggest enemy isn’t the Arabs or the Muslims. It’s the Christians. The primary civilizational challenger to messianic-millennial Judaism has always been Western Christian civilization. Destroying Western Christian civilization has been the biggest preoccupation of messianic-millenarian Jews, whether in the guise of Marxists, Zionists, or hyperliberal secular humanists. They have done everything possible to undermine the Christian core of Western civilization, from the anti-Christian underpinnings of the American, French, and Russian revolutions, to the deliberate sabotage of Christian family values via sexual degeneracy, abortion, and feminism, to the current assault on the Christian ethnic-ideological core of Western countries through replacement immigration. What’s more, the Zionist entity’s genocide of the Palestinians is a symbolic war on Christianity. The Palestinians, many of whom are Christians, are the descendants of Jesus’s family. By slaughtering and oppressing them in the most horrific and disgusting ways that the perverse imagination can conceive, the messianic-millenarian Jewish nation that calls itself “Israel” is re-crucifying Jesus on a daily basis. When they train dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, they are doing that to Jesus. When they burn children alive, they are burning alive the infant Jesus. When they celebrate shooting pregnant Palestinian women in the belly with “one shot two kills” T-shirts and memes, they imagine themselves killing the infant Jesus and his holy mother Mary with one Jewish-Zionist bullet. Jewish extremists use the Western media they dominate to obscure this reality, and to obfuscate their war on Western Christendom by promoting an illusory war between an imaginary “Judeo-Christian” West and the Islamic world. That fake war was conjured into imaginary existence by way of the Jewish-Zionist-orchestrated 9/11 human sacrifice. In reality, Western attacks on Muslim countries have been Jewish-Zionist projects. Their purpose is not just to weaken regional Muslim-majority nations that pose a threat to “Israel,” but also to weaken the Christian West, in preparation for its complete destruction by messianic-millenarian Jewry. [ . . . ] Catholic historian and FFWN co-host E. Michael Jones likes to quote 1 Thessalonians 2:15, according to which the Jews are “the enemies of all humanity.” If that’s the case, they shouldn’t just worry the Christians and Muslims, but the rest of the world as well. Indeed, the Jewish messianic vision of the millennium has no more place for an independent, sovereign China or India than it has for independent sovereign Christian or Muslim nations.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE WHOLE ESSAY(OR ON TITLE ABOVE).

(I especially like Kevin’s closing paragraph.)

