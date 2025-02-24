This is perhaps my favorite song from Heart.

Heart was that ‘70s-‘80s pop-rock band that in their heyday was led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Seattle, Washington.

I owned only one album of theirs, Dog & Butterfly (got the cheaper copy — a cassette tape).

Here’s one fine performance of this tune from over twenty years ago (wow, really?!). I only wish now that Nancy had used a twelve-string guitar here.

Heart - Dog & Butterfly (Live in Seattle)

2002

Few others have the clarity, cleanness, power and agility of Ann Wilson’s amazing vocal.

I always preferred Heart’s quieter songs to their aggressive rock numbers.

Another one that was played to death by me: Nancy does lead vocal.

Heart - These Dreams (Live In Seattle)

2002

To my mind, these two songs are examples of the perfectly crafted pop tune.

Nancy and Her Guitars

In my abysmal ignorance that has been afflicting me lo all these decades now, I had no clue, not one, about Nancy Wilson’s phenomenal guitar skills. No idea she was behind those fantastic guitar intros and rhythm parts. (My excuse: I was living halfway across the globe at the time, there was no Internet, YouTube or MTV in those (now-halcyon) days, and the band never went on tour in our region. Just for starters. Hah.)

In the video below, she teaches you how to play that pretty song in the video above.

What a wonderful thing — that 12-string guitar! I’m already hopeless on the regular 6-string one; maybe I can be doubly worse with 12 strings!

Silver Wheels

There’s that solo intro she’d composed for Dreamboat Annie (its name: Silver Wheels) which was later used in concerts for Crazy on You. Since I never saw them in concert back in those days (live, on TV, or on tape), this amazing little sequence was new to me. It’s neat: it has a little bit of classical Baroque, a bit of the blues, something else I can’t name, and a whole lot of rock-n-roll. Love those bell-like harmonics! (Explained in the teaching video further down.)

It’s a cool and almost solemn bit of guitar playing — that is, until Nancy charges forth with that throbbing, thundering introduction to Crazy on You, complete with Nancy’s thoroughly unladylike, iconic kick in the air.

That symbolic kick was merely par for the course, the unwritten “rule” for women hoping to be as raucous as the boys and wanting to be accepted as equals. Rock music was, at its core, a testosterone-fueled, rebellious and pugnacious genre of music. (Some say that that musical type and trend was invented at the Tavistock Institute : this here is yet another rabbit hole just awaiting a deep dive by another intrepid soul.)

Rock music done by women would later be seen by a few discerning minds as just another deception played on women, one arising from that modern concept of “feminism.” I suppose it hoped to erase the real differences between men and women in another cultural field with the aim of sowing confusion, and to some degree, helping to rend some more the fabric of family and society.

Oops… sorry for that odd tangent down that winding road!

[My goodness. There seems to be no escaping these astonishing revelations about secret agendas deployed upon the rest of us, or what some call “tinfoil hat” narratives — is there?]

Anyway…

So you wanna learn how to play it at home?

Few are able to successfully nail it — like this guy has done.

Classically trained guitar pedagogue (and Bach fan) Rick Beato — the knowledgeable, personable and highly skilled guitarist on YouTube — didn’t even bother attempting to play it when he included Silver Wheels in his roster of Top Guitar Intros, as featured in this episode → click HERE.

You can, of course, just watch Nancy teach you how to do it in the video below. Easy-peasy! That is, if you’ve got guitar-playing chops just like hers.

I’d come across that guitar video title by Nancy Wilson fleetingly, many years ago, but never did bother to get it. Thanks to YouTube and those generous video uploaders out there, we all can enjoy the full teaching video set list today, and all for free, too!

Hope this brought listeners some lighter moments of musical fun.

Enjoy the day, and let’s make the best of this fresh new week that Our Lord has given us!

Wishing everyone a great week!

💐🙏🏼 ✝️

