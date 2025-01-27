LISTEN AND WATCH — NOT JUST THE SINGER — BUT ALSO, THE AUDIENCE.

JULIA BOUTROS is a Palestinian-Lebanese singer/writer/activist who has been vocal and active in her support of Lebanese and Palestinian resistance.

This was a concert held by Julia Boutros in Tyre, Lebanon, in 2018.

This song is intensely personal to the people present, who feel the song’s sentiments deeply and know the words by heart. There is genuine pride there when they hold up their flag — way, way more than that of our merely decorative July 4th flag-waving in the US of A.

We could all learn from the Lebanese about true love of country and freedom.

NOTE: CLICK ON THE “Watch on YouTube” bottom left LINK TO VIEW THE VIDEOS.

جوليا بطرس - مقاوم (عاب مجدك)

Julia Boutros - “Resistant (Play Your Glory)” / “Moukawem”

(HD)( حفل جوليا في صور - Julia In Tyre 2018 - Video )

The powerful LYRICS:

This is another video - from a 2014 concert:

We do not witness such deep, authentic passion, defiance against the odds, and true love of freedom in the West, what with its current debilitated state, softened by comfort and convenience. Our minds have been thoroughly washed through decades of propaganda blaring out from every medium, and our “muscle” and memory of “freedom” is wholly atrophied.

The people of Lebanon and Palestine have been dealing with the same savage and mendacious enemy for many a decade now. Freedom is a truly existential question for them, with constant cruel assaults deployed by the state that should never have been birthed there in the first place: Israel.

Hezbollah and Hamas emerged from this continuing struggle over multiple generations, despite all the odds stacked against the people of Lebanon and Palestine. Resistance fighters coming from a people truly native to, and loving that land. The people continue to live life as normally as possible, fight, and endure through the continual attacks by the obscene and murderous Israeli Jews who “succeed” in their bloody mission only thanks to support by the immoral US and UK governments.

That land does not belong to thieving Israel: those who do not love it can only steal and destroy the place, uproot old olive trees that are so loved like family by Palestinians, and flee like cowards when a little bit of danger draws near.

Unlike the Israelis, the Lebanese people bravely walk to return to their homes in Southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the dark-hearted Israelis withdraw while continuing their bloody rampage, killing over twenty civilians, while also leaving complete devastation in their wake, as they have done in Gaza.

Lebanese return to Southern Lebanon as Israelis kill 22.

Then, there’s this:

Those are real shots being fired around her. But she stands her ground.

Fuera, Israel — ¡ahora!

BACK IN PALESTINE

Meanwhile, back in Palestine, these are the people who will never leave this land that they love, that they have been living on and has been under their care for generations.

NOTES on the video:

The Jewish woman briefly given a voice in the video shows her totally propagandized mentality that eschews any rational thinking.

That holds equally true for the Jewish Israeli cretin calling himself a retired Brig. General who goes on and on about “poor Israel the eternal victim” and spouts lie after lie after lie about “now, Palestinians are going home”, and that the “attacks” against Israel were “unprovoked”. These freaks are absolutely evil monsters unleashed like a cancer upon the world.

Kudos to the host himself, who could not take too much more of the Israeli’s utter mendacity — and cut the interview short! That is a new one for establishment UK media!

And despite the insistence of the Western media upon such language, this is not a “war;” it is an asymmetric conflict between a fully armed side backed by the money and weaponry of evil governments of the US and UK vs. swathes of unarmed civilians who just want to be left alone to live their lives as normally as possible.

(And come to think of it — where did Hamas hide all those new vehicles and hundreds of resistance fighters all this time? So much for that much-vaunted Israeli “intelligence”.)

MORE:

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/1883841491786953035

https://x.com/missfalsteenia/status/1883729562376507579

https://x.com/lalarian/status/1883841026923929670

So, no, DJT, I don’t think you will “clean out” Gaza just like that.

https://x.com/AFpost/status/1883606560917897674

Julia Boutros expresses the true nature of their admirable spirit (from her FB page):

LONG LIVE LEBANON! v 🇱🇧 v * LONG LIVE PALESTINE! v 🇵🇸 v

FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE 🇵🇸 WILL BE FREE!

Our Lady of Palestine , pray for us, and all the people of Palestine! 🙏🏼

Leave a comment