Time for a bit of triviality and silliness…

I simply love the blend of musical and visual artistry, creativity, and flight of fancy in this elegantly moody ad. The selection of Shirley Bassey’s unique and powerful vocal contributes no small part to the ad’s success (in my estimation).

It’s made for the uber-pricey, Swiss luxury timepiece maker, Jaeger LeCoultre. It doesn’t aim to sell the product to the viewer — it’s already “sold” to him in his mind.

I take it for what it is — just a brief bit of visual and musical poetry. That’s all.

Blurb:

Reinvention is the theme of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s latest ad campaign, starring the inimitable Diane Kruger and shot by Fabienne Berthaud. Kruger takes on multiple roles in this video. She is seen gracefully aloft in a dramatic black dress on a film set, heartbroken on the street as her lover speeds away, galloping on horseback in Victorian regalia through a misty wood, and romanced on a rooftop by a newfound love. See all of Kruger’s reinventions and the classic Jaeger-LeCoultre timepieces that accompany each transformation in the exclusive video above.

CODA

Of course, the ad itself may not be for all tastes.

Some may find it utterly silly, even offensive to even bother with such trivialities in these, our crazy times of grand inhumanity by the vilest of creatures being perpetrated towards the vast majority of human beings in ways large and small, and on a global scale.

Some will instinctively look for hidden messages here and there.

Each to his own, to be sure — but for now, all that is growing a bit tiring and tiresome...

At the same time, it’s also just an advertising video clip — it’s just an ad!

Things have just become way too complicated in our day.

