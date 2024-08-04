Time for a bit of triviality and silliness…
I simply love the blend of musical and visual artistry, creativity, and flight of fancy in this elegantly moody ad. The selection of Shirley Bassey’s unique and powerful vocal contributes no small part to the ad’s success (in my estimation).
It’s made for the uber-pricey, Swiss luxury timepiece maker, Jaeger LeCoultre. It doesn’t aim to sell the product to the viewer — it’s already “sold” to him in his mind.
I take it for what it is — just a brief bit of visual and musical poetry. That’s all.
Blurb:
Reinvention is the theme of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s latest ad campaign, starring the inimitable Diane Kruger and shot by Fabienne Berthaud. Kruger takes on multiple roles in this video. She is seen gracefully aloft in a dramatic black dress on a film set, heartbroken on the street as her lover speeds away, galloping on horseback in Victorian regalia through a misty wood, and romanced on a rooftop by a newfound love. See all of Kruger’s reinventions and the classic Jaeger-LeCoultre timepieces that accompany each transformation in the exclusive video above.
INTERVIEW with the director, Fabienne Berthaud:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xzmvvx