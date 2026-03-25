Bougainvillea amid the wall ivy. Pen & ink, & watercolor

I suppose I was challenging myself to draw as many leaves as I could stand, in realistic representations of plants, and leaves are my least fav exercise. Have to learn more impressionistic methods of rendering plants.

Pen & ink

Part of a page with my sketch of a magazine photograph depicting a sausage maker. Really loose and easy sketch on thick paper that has yellowed over the years; even cut away parts of the page, no idea what for.

Pen & ink, watercolor

This is obviously a copy of a photograph from a magazine, but again, have no recollection of having done this at all!

Part 1: Background.

Part 2:

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