DEDICATED TO ALL THE PALESTINIANS.

They are the bravest and freest people in the world.

No amount of firepower, bombs, drones, tanks, sniper shots, illegal detention, theft of their houses, farms and trees, etc. could deprive them of the will to live, to resist — to endure — the savagery of that blight upon humanity —the Israeli Genocidal Forces.

This version by Julia Boutros in a video with moving images of the Gazan suffering and triumphs I’d already posted earlier.

Here are more versions of rendered by other singers and performers.

Most are Palestinian, a few are even Irish!

ENJOY!

This is by May Nasr .

It has additional verses beyond, say, the version of Julia Boutros, that tell us more about the Palestinian story.

.

{Onscreen English translations from the Arabic are thoughtfully included by the video poster.]

May Nasr - Yomma Mweil El-Hawa (Palestinian Arabic) Lyrics + Translation - مي نصر - يما مويل

This version has Zeina on vocal (who sings a pronounced melismatic ornamentation with that trill-like warbling of semitones). Jordan-born, Beirut-based Zaid Owies plays the melodica.

Yamma Mwel El Hawa - Zaid Owies Feat. Zeina | يمّا مويل الهوا - زينة

This softer take — like a gentle lullaby — is by the Palestinian-Jordanian musician, Zeyne .

.

Yamma Mweil il Hawa

This is an upbeat version by Nabil , with onscreen Spanish and English translations

(The latter are at the bottom and, alas, a bit hard to read).

.

Nabil - Mwel el Hawa - يما مويل الهوى -TRADUCIDO AL CASTELLANO - TRANSLATED INTO ENGLISH

This is a mesmerizing, near- a cappella take on the song (save for a subtle bass guitar and quiet harmony by Felix) by Jamila & The Other Heroes.

.

Yumma Mweil il Hawa (a Palestinian lullaby on freedom)

Jamila & The Other Heroes

Mar 8, 2024

Interpreted by Jamila Al-Yousef (voc) & Felix ‚Fema‘ Barth (bass, bv) from Jamila & The Other Heroes

ABOUT YUMMA MWEIL IL HAWA: The lyrics of the Palestinian lullaby „Yumma Mweil il Hawa“ by Ahmad Dahbour are poetically intense and thought-provoking. The singer yearns for the feeling of love but also acknowledges its potential danger. The first stanza repeats the line "Yumma Mweil il Hawa" which can be translated to "Oh Mama, the sway of love." The following lines suggest that even though love can cut like a knife, the singer will not be ruled by a despicable person.

In the second stanza, the singer describes walking in the rain and feeling the coolness of the drops on their skin. They then contrast this with the heat of summer and their fiery passion, which is held captive by the need for freedom. The repetition of "Yumma Mweil il Hawa" underscores the intensity of the singer's emotions and their desire for a love that is both passionate and free.

Overall, the lyrics of Yumma Mweil il Hawa convey a complex and layered message about the nature of love and freedom. The singer longs for a pure and passionate love, but also acknowledges the potential for danger and the need to remain free from oppressive relationships.

That is why especially since the first intifada starting in 1987- when political speech was forbidden by the occupation forces and messages had to be hidden in wedding songs and lullabies - Yumma Mweil il Hawa became a symbol for liberation, privately and politically.

How about a gorgeous version on a couple of Irish fiddles? I love this, by members of the group, Irish Artists for Palestine .

.

The Irish are natural allies of the Palestinians for they, too, know only too well about suffering under an oppressive regime — for them, the heavy boot of British rule!

(Of course, my affinity for music with an Irish lilt doesn’t hurt at all.)

Day 313 - Yumma Mweil El-Hawa (Mother, the Song of Love is my Song)

BONUS:

A beautiful tune that blends Palestinian and Irish voices, instruments and music!

Give it a listen!

.

Óró Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile - Fergal's Tune a Day 1435

Dec 6, 2024

@irish.artists.for.palestine proudly presents a new single from their United in Song project. This powerful musical collaboration unites the voices of Irish musicians Ruth Smith and Fergal Scahill with Palestinian artists Mohammad Kahla and Abed Alqam. They are joined by the musical talents of Pauline Scanlon, MayKay & Eamon Murray, three key members of Irish Artists for Palestine.

“Folk culture is proof of existence and a tool of resistance.” With a history spanning over 300 years, the song Óró Sé Do Bheatha ‘Bhaile carries deep cultural significance in Ireland. From its Jacobite origins to Padraig Pearse’s reimagining, It symbolises resilience and strength. This recording was made at Campbell’s Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, engineered by Ronan Lally, during the recent United in Song tour, just before Abed and Mohammad returned home to Ramallah, West Bank of Occupied Palestine. The track was mixed by Seán Óg Graham at Bannview Studios and mastered by Liam Larkin.

The United in Song project had performances in The Lark - Ballbriggan, Campbell’s Tavern - Headford, Aras Éanna - Inis Óirr & The Crane in Galway City. The Galway gigs were in conjunction with Galway Trad Fest. With guests performer @roisinelcherif ❤️

“This collaboration has been heart-opening for both Fergal and I. It has strengthened our belief in cultural solidarity between Ireland and Palestine. Our songs and stories have survived centuries of struggle, and this project is a testament to that shared experience.”

The song’s powerful performance is enriched by Abed’s expressive vocals and Mohammad’s soulful oud playing, creating a poignant bridge between the folk traditions of Ireland and Palestine.

Leave a comment