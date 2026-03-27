Part 1 of The Asia Magazine:

THIS ISSUE’S COVER STORY REPRODUCED IN FULL:

(My apologies — there were a couple of missing pages in this story in part 1, now restored below!

Note that the then-acceptable tone of sexism may ruffle current sensibilities.)

Cover story on “air hostess”’ fashions. (No such thing as male “flight attendants” back in the day.)

An ad for cable TV service, on the early ascendant then. We knew no one who had such service in the country then — maybe, some Hong Kong people did.

(Sports was the main attraction for live TV — then as now.)

More stories:

The Otter & I

And, another ad.

(Didn’t know Mitsubishi made sewing machines, too.)

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