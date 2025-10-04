“People in Gaza are… waiting to die in different ways…

I feel like I’m in a nightmare, or a horror movie…”

A criminal occupying regime acts with complete immunity. No matter how much we say, show, or prove, nothing changes, only worse.



Al-Shifa Hospital is under siege, quadcopters blocking all entry and exit. Al-Helou’s cancer and neonatal wards were struck twice in one day. Babies in incubators and cancer patients are now deliberate targets.



At the same time, starving civilians were shot at aid lines hit in the head and chest simply for seeking food.



Hospitals, NICUs, cancer wards, and humanitarian convoys are attacked openly, without consequence. Every law, every moral line, shattered in full view of the world.



And still, weapons, money, and political cover continue to flow.

How can a regime bomb newborns, starve civilians, destroy hospitals, and be rewarded with immunity?!



This is not “war.” This is the systematic destruction of life itself. It is mass murder under occupation.



We are not asking for war. We are not asking for revenge.

We are asking: stop arming a criminal regime. Stop excusing the inexcusable. Stop pretending neutrality while funding genocide.



The only path forward is equality: people of every race and religion living together with the same rights. That is peace.

Occupation, apartheid, checkpoints, and ethnic cleansing are not.



History will remember who stayed silent. And silence now is complicity

A small corner of hope and happiness … even if this wee bundle of joy is already an orphan….

“To be honest, I think that [the people of Gaza] are the only free one[s] in the world. … I feel the rest of the world is under occupation. That’s why no one can help the people of Gaza.”

LISTEN to why Dr. Nada thanks the people of Gaza!

So, Trump’s so-called “ceasefire deal” has been accepted by Hamas.

So why have the bombing and killing and drone assaults by that demonic ethnostate not stopped?

Why are they being ramped up, even?

(Of course, we know the answer to these. Yet, the relentless and continued sadism remains unfathomable to normal human beings.)

Besides which…

Keep praying for these Palestinians who have suffered far too much already.

