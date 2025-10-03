Introducing a new voice, a new discovery. From the land of many smiles, welcoming and generous souls — the Philippines.

Meet Julia Serad: can’t get enough of the clean tone and warm timbre of her voice. She also has gotten better in just a few years.

She first drew major attention in a local singing competition a few years back. Self-described as an “actor / singer / recording artist,” she doesn’t seem to have a professional contract or somesuch, just uploads onto YouTube, collaborates with others abroad or at home, or even does a bit of busking.

That soulful vocal beats the vast majority of any remaining so-called ‘singers’ out there today. (I often prefer her cover versions to the originals here.)

ENJOY A FEW OF HER MORE RECENT, LIVE, IMPROMPTU PUBLIC PERFORMANCES.

These were recorded at Leicester Square, London, with Luka Silva, a busker who invites people to come sing with him. These are from a year ago.

I like the ways Julia’s so casual about singing, with the bag slung over her shoulder, and singing with lyrics read off her cell phone.

(I don’t wish for such talents to get a big recording contract anymore, knowing the dark evils that await them in the entertainment/Hollywood industry. They might be better off with the freedom to forge their own career path on YouTube today.)

This FILIPINO Singer SHOCKS London | Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

You WON’T Believe Her Voice | Adele - When We Were Young

And now, to other, related matters…

Here’s local government in the guise of the Westminster City Council that has seen fit to ban busking in Leicester Square at London’s West End.

In the video below, spectators hold up signs in the background objecting to this new rule.

I’ve always enjoyed buskers wherever I’ve encountered them — in London, Washington DC, or New York.

Per usual, here’s the government once more wanting to control and restrict your actions and means of livelihood and take away everyone’s joy.

Don’t let them!

The Musicians Union have set up this petition on this page opposing this.

