MOOD: 🎼 Some Lovely 🎵 Pop 🎤 Ballads 🎶 to Enjoy Tonight.
Introducing a new voice, a new discovery. From the land of many smiles, welcoming and generous souls — the Philippines.
Meet Julia Serad: can’t get enough of the clean tone and warm timbre of her voice. She also has gotten better in just a few years.
She first drew major attention in a local singing competition a few years back. Self-described as an “actor / singer / recording artist,” she doesn’t seem to have a professional contract or somesuch, just uploads onto YouTube, collaborates with others abroad or at home, or even does a bit of busking.
That soulful vocal beats the vast majority of any remaining so-called ‘singers’ out there today. (I often prefer her cover versions to the originals here.)
ENJOY A FEW OF HER MORE RECENT, LIVE, IMPROMPTU PUBLIC PERFORMANCES.
These were recorded at Leicester Square, London, with Luka Silva, a busker who invites people to come sing with him. These are from a year ago.
I like the ways Julia’s so casual about singing, with the bag slung over her shoulder, and singing with lyrics read off her cell phone.
(I don’t wish for such talents to get a big recording contract anymore, knowing the dark evils that await them in the entertainment/Hollywood industry. They might be better off with the freedom to forge their own career path on YouTube today.)