¡Olé, Olé!

Promoting flamenco dance in Oslo, Norway, via an exhilarating flashmob event (2019).

There are real dancers amid the crowd that forms behind the female dancer in the second half; the rest are bystanders joining in the fun. Even with my poor sense of body rhythm, I might be attempting to dance, too — the electric joy is just is too much to resist!

What’s so lovely and special in this video (and totally spontaneous):

→ Starting at around the 2:18 point, focus your gaze on the little kid in the dark violet jacket off to the right, almost outside the frame: She has got the moves!

She could appear in something like this someday! 👇🏼

Leave a comment