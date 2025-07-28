In the video linked to below, go to time stamp 1:09:49.

(Site does not let one cue up the film at a certain point.)

Watch that particular sequence with legs in quick motion, heels stamping on the floor.

Just mesmerized by this — especially the driving rhythm.

See some exercises a flamenco dancer goes through in the day.

https://vidbox.to/watch/movie/42106

Taken from the 1983 Spanish TV movie, Carmen .

What is flamenco ?

https://www.spain.info/es/descubrir-espana/flamenco-espana/

Clip featuring Cristina Hoyos , one of the fine flamenco dancer-choreographer-actresses of Spain.

https://vk.com/video138667157_160478868

See it all in recorded live action:

Street flamenco in the Plaza de España, Sevilla, Spain:

Feature film:

Puro Flamenco | Buleria

