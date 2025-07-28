Mood: Flamenco 💃🏻.
In the video linked to below, go to time stamp 1:09:49.
(Site does not let one cue up the film at a certain point.)
Watch that particular sequence with legs in quick motion, heels stamping on the floor.
Just mesmerized by this — especially the driving rhythm.
See some exercises a flamenco dancer goes through in the day.
https://vidbox.to/watch/movie/42106
Taken from the 1983 Spanish TV movie, Carmen.
What is flamenco?
https://www.spain.info/es/descubrir-espana/flamenco-espana/
Clip featuring Cristina Hoyos, one of the fine flamenco dancer-choreographer-actresses of Spain.
https://vk.com/video138667157_160478868