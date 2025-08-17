Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackMood: '80s Throwback 🎼 'Through the Fire'🎶 'Piano in the Dark' 🎵Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMood: '80s Throwback 🎼 'Through the Fire'🎶 'Piano in the Dark' 🎵An Observer (Teresa L)Aug 17, 2025Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackMood: '80s Throwback 🎼 'Through the Fire'🎶 'Piano in the Dark' 🎵Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThrough the Fire: Original performer: Chaka Khan, 1984 Piano in the Dark: Original performer: Brenda Russell, 1988Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeShare this postAn Observer’s SubstackMood: '80s Throwback 🎼 'Through the Fire'🎶 'Piano in the Dark' 🎵Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePrevious