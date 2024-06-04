TO MY MIND, these prophecies in the messages from Marian apparitions over the last few centuries and decades represent the mercy and generosity of God, Who has warned us about incursion of demonically-inspired changes within the Church and without, in our age. All are not new to those familiar with the Marian messages especially from hundreds of years ago in Quito, Ecuador (through Mother Mariana and “Our Lady of Good Success” or “Our Lady of the Good Event” [Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso]) and more recently, in Garabandal, Spain.

Learn about the uncannily specific and accurate prophecies about the 20th century in Our Lady’s messages to Mother Mariana hundreds of years ago. (The innocent children of Fatima in 1917 were given horrific visions of Hell for the terrible sins committed by some souls. Things have only grown unspeakably worse in the world since then.)

These are all happening thanks to our God-given free will. Sadly, Man has more and more chosen evil over good, especially in the latter part of the 20th century.

Yet God has in store for us The Warning and The Miracle (especially mentioned in the Garabandal messages) as opportunities for all to recognize our wickedness, and choose to change our ways and return to Him. We must turn away from the spiritual rottenness that is on blatant display and practice today. All these, I believe, will be followed by complete renewal of the world in the warm light of Christ.

THE WARNING and THE MIRACLE were especially described to the young girls at Garabandal.

For our part, we are now exhorted to pray the Rosary daily, partake of the Sacraments (Holy Communion, Confession) and hear Mass, and where available, go to Eucharistic Adoration. Just for starters.

NOTE: These events will affect everyone in the world no matter his belief — it will happen not just to Catholics, or other Christians, but to all humans on earth.

There is no “rapture” or “end-of-the-world” in Catholic belief, as evangelical Christians promote. There is only the “end of times,” followed by a rebirth of this gravely and incorrigibly sinful world finally enlightened by God.

Give a listen to these interviews to learn more. Find out what you can do to prepare for them. Our eternal life is of paramount concern in the eyes of God.

Ted Flynn, expert on the Garabandal Marian apparitions .

[Link is just one of many pages online pages about this.]

Podcast/discussion by Ted Flynn from a year ago:

Flynn as guest of Christine Bacon:

PART 1: Secrets, Warnings, Urgency, &c.

PART 2: The Great Miracle.

LEARN MORE:

LINK TO BOOK MENTIONED (Amazon): Garabandal and its Secrets

Rumble link to discussion of book: Ted Flynn: New Book - Garabandal: The Warning and the Miracle, The Divine Reset

