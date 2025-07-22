I know that some may disagree with the point made below—sometimes vehemently so.

Some may find it near-sacrilegious to even consider such an idea.

Don’t “liberty” and “independence” form the crux of the American spirit and ideal?

Then, there’s this tweet (which I agree with) and the video clip:

Does the idea expressed above sound too “communist” or “radical” for some?

And yet, in Communism, children came more under the control of the state than of their own parents. In modern America, it isn’t the “state” that influences your children; instead, it’s the media, Hollywood, the culture at large, social trends, etc.. But perhaps, some might see some parallels between the two supposedly diametrically opposite philosophies.

This “moving-out” step seems to be at its root a stealthy way to destroy the extended family and remove its attendant benefits of social support, sanctuary, and safety offered by the familial group. The more detrimental consequences of the standard practice in American families are rarely seen in many non-western countries.

As with the Korean poster above, \my family, relatives, friends and I all thought it to be an odd practice to “kick” your children out of the home once they reached 18, as if it were an unwritten but unchangeable rule. (A close kin also said that, a similar thing would happen to the parents when they grew old and feeble: they were now placed in nursing homes by their children—something virtually unthinkable and seen as shameful in many other cultures.)

The extended family in these other societies often includes younger families who have their parents and maybe, grandparents, living with them in the same house or in the same compound (if they had the wherewithal for that). Sometimes, even an aunt, or a cousin or two are also included in the mix.

The practice may have developed mainly to conserve limited financial resources, but the psychological and emotional benefits that arise from it are real.

Was this “kicking-out” practice then, a “psy-op” introduced by those diabolical social engineers again?

Fact is, it is happening more and more now that grown-up children are moving back in with their parents, mainly for economic reasons. Not surprisingly, this is seen as an abnormal and potentially negatively charged situation, as can be gleaned from the results that came up when I used the search terms, “children moving back in with parents.” To wit:

But, maybe, just maybe, could this be also be a signal to more families that it’s time to actively rethink this standard practice now? (Let the tomato-throwing begin!)

