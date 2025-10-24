May the Horrors of Gaza Haunt These People Forever.
I am not in a charitable frame of mind right now.
Amazed at what Kim does here — give a sober and satirical commentary. I’d be yelling and throwing things at the video instead.
Kushner’s REAL Gaza Reconstruction Scheme
I still fail to find any evidence of hearts of flesh beating within the breasts of these “trump Gaza” ghouls.
All they see are dollar signs — is that it? Their raison d’etre on earth?
I’ve run out of words to adequately describe them. “Demonic” falls short for these soulless monsters.
Just like FIL trump, kushner is a moral twin of mileikowski-falsely-goes-by-netanyahu. There is no daylight between and among them in the way they act according to their Talmudic moral values.
I do wonder where they keep their respective Dorian Gray pictures, though.
“I’ve run out of words to adequately describe them. “Demonic” falls short for these soulless monsters.”
Imagine how it feels to have been brought up in an environment where that whole world is referred to as the resolution of a millennia long struggle of oppression against “your people”. Incredible PR eh?
Yesterday I watched some clips from another monster, Yuval Noah Harari, talking about how science is not really about the truth, only the story that the powerful create - something anyone with eyes open can see. I guess it holds true for history as well. Maybe the word itself should be hyphenated as His-Story. And Him is none other than Satan. And as the saying goes, his greatest trick is convincing the people of the world that he doesn’t exist!