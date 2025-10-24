Amazed at what Kim does here — give a sober and satirical commentary. I’d be yelling and throwing things at the video instead.

Kushner’s REAL Gaza Reconstruction Scheme

I still fail to find any evidence of hearts of flesh beating within the breasts of these “trump Gaza” ghouls.

All they see are dollar signs — is that it? Their raison d’etre on earth?

I’ve run out of words to adequately describe them. “Demonic” falls short for these soulless monsters.

Just like FIL trump, kushner is a moral twin of mileikowski-falsely-goes-by-netanyahu. There is no daylight between and among them in the way they act according to their Talmudic moral values.

I do wonder where they keep their respective Dorian Gray pictures, though.

