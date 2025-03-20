Taking another break from the grim realities of today.

On reading, and books, today.

Joking aside, no one reads any longer. When was the last time someone asked you what book you are reading. “What are you watching?” is what people ask nowadays. The devil screen is the enemy, and political correctness comes in a close second. Modern novels and books in general are about a lived experience, and we all know how boring a lived experience can be. Especially when it’s written by a neurotic female American, a drug-addicted, in-the-closet British chap, or a one-legged black South American lesbian. No wonder so many so-called intelligent people now watch cartoons nonstop. Yep, books have gone with the wind, and please excuse the corn, but at my advanced age I find too many people very light on the stuff between the ears. Here’s Papa Hemingway on writing: “Prose is architecture, not interior decoration. When writing, a writer should create living people, not characters.” If only the nauseating narcissism of today’s writers would follow such advice, I might buy a novel or two, something I haven’t done in decades.

I used to read Taki back when I still received The Spectator magazine, such a long time ago now.

Taki might not be for all tastes, but I enjoy his writings: his columns are lively, cheeky, seasoned with dashes of dry humor and wit, and an oddly placed dropping of some famous name. His interests and opinions evoke for this reader a bygone era, which help to sate my nostalgic hankerings.

Taki’s observations on modern fiction are spot-on. (Admittedly, mine are based mostly on what I glean from book blurbs and reviews.) Nonfiction works form the bulk of my reading today, too (okay, am not a wide reader at all). The little fiction I still enjoy are “oldies” written in the 19th century through the 1960s.

As for Taki’s take on Ernest “Papa” Hemingway, I’m reminded of a writer friend from home who, when I praised her splendid writing, confessed thus: “Oh, you don’t know how I labor over every word!”

I like the neat, surprising tidbits about Harpo Marx, too (the immensely talented musician in those madcap movies who was the “silent one”).

ASIDE: I think the last modern fiction book I bought (this was back in my liberal, oft-miserable-but-did-not-know-why, pre-faith reversion days) was Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary (1996)— a droll but scathingly truthful look at the shallow, self-defeating obsessions of a modern, single young woman in the Nineties. An amusing but lightweight book, it does not rise nor aspire to the same elegant heights as its inspiration, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.

Look past the comedy, and one can only feel sorry for Bridget and her fellow single women, on the one hand — trying desperately to live up to the societal beauty expectations of them as declared by the “women’s magazines;” while navigating the free-for-all, romantic landscape, on the other. (Thanks are due the twin scourges of “feminism” and “sexual liberation” for the social disorder wrought since the Swinging Sixties.)

The book might interest an archaeologist studying our historical period in the year 3025.

