"Made in Ethiopia": Not What I Expected at All.
This was surprisingly good. No easy answers offered, or gleaned. Caught it as in-flight movie (the way I get to see most new pictures anymore).
If you prefer your movie with the message(s) neatly tied up with a bow at the end, this movie is not for you.
If you don’t always expect that from your cinema fare, then you’re more likely to appreciate this documentary film.
TRAILER:
THE PAGE BELOW WORKS for viewing the movie online:
CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK.
(Please let me know in the Comments if it doesn’t.)
https://m4uhdtv.tv/made-in-ethiopia-2024-yawob
Can also try this link, if the one above doesn’t work:
https://soapy.to/movies/made-in-ethiopia-2024-fl0rynb
Thanks for this post! I can't get the film to load. (??)