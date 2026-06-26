This was surprisingly good. No easy answers offered, or gleaned. Caught it as in-flight movie (the way I get to see most new pictures anymore).

If you prefer your movie with the message(s) neatly tied up with a bow at the end, this movie is not for you.

If you don’t always expect that from your cinema fare, then you’re more likely to appreciate this documentary film.

TRAILER:

THE PAGE BELOW WORKS for viewing the movie online:

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK.

(Please let me know in the Comments if it doesn’t.)

https://m4uhdtv.tv/made-in-ethiopia-2024-yawob

Can also try this link, if the one above doesn’t work:

https://soapy.to/movies/made-in-ethiopia-2024-fl0rynb

(Am fully aware that the Ford Foundation, among others, has underwritten this film. Nonetheless, I think it’s still a worthwhile watch.)

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