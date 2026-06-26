An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
1d

Thanks for this post! I can't get the film to load. (??)

Reply
Share
3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture